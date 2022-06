The University of Georgia Franklin College of Arts and Sciences and the Office of Institutional Diversity sponsored the inaugural “Reflections on Race” Workshop on May 18-19 on the UGA campus, an effort led by Franklin College Associate Dean Jean Martin-Williams. Nine faculty members from nine departments representing all tenured and untenured ranks were selected to participate in the workshop, which included a distinguished group of panelists and facilitators who discussed topics related to expanding the culture of diversity, equity and inclusion at UGA.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO