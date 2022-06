May has been a depressing month for cryptocurrency investors with coins across the board seeing dramatic reductions in price with retracements as large as 80% in some cases. It seems a global recession is incoming and as a result, many larger investors are offloading their riskiest assets and driving down market prices. Jerome Powell introduced another interest rate hike which saw tech stocks plunge and with the collapse of Luna cryptocurrencies were hit heavily. The Luna foundation flooded the market with Bitcoin in an unsuccessful attempt to regain the UST peg which drove prices to lows not seen since the summer capitulation of 2021.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO