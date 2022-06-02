ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cops: Bus Vandalism Could Cost $80,000

By Pam Robinson
 3 days ago
Vandals did serious damage to 15 buses parked in East Northport, Suffolk County police reported early Thursday morning.

The cost of the damage of the buses at 24 Railroad Ave. was estimated at $80,000.

Police provided no other information about the crime, which occurred about 1:30 p.m. on May 15, including who owned the vehicles or what they were used for. Basd on police photos, however, at least one appeared to be a school bus while others were used for tourism in New York City.

Crime Stoppers and Second Squad detectives are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an

arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

