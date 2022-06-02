ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

1972 All-Stars to Celebrate Historic State Championship

By Precinct Reporter News
precinctreporter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was the summer of 1972 and kids who were playing Little League Baseball dreamed about making the all-star team for their respective leagues. One all-star team from the Sixth Ward on the westside of San Bernardino that was led by two hard throwing twelve year old pitchers and a head...

www.precinctreporter.com

Comments / 1

Related
californiaglobe.com

The Abundance Choice, Part 11: The Desalination Option

On May 12, the California Coastal Commission Board of Directors voted 11-0 to deny the application from Poseidon Water to build a desalination plant in Huntington Beach. Since 1998, Poseidon has spent over $100 million on design and permit work for this plant. At least half of that money was spent on seemingly endless studies and redesigns as the Coastal Commission and other agencies continued to change the requirements. Poseidon’s denial makes it very unlikely another construction contractor will ever attempt to build a large scale desalination plant on the California coast.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Redlands Safety Receives UW Offer After Camp Comes to Hometown

All sorts of top high school football talent descended this past weekend on Redlands, California, coming from out of state, all drawn to the University of Redlands football camp in order to their audition skills before a gathering of college coaches from selected schools. Not Jelani McLaughlin. He was already...
REDLANDS, CA
CBS LA

COVID-19 cases up 30 percent within the last week in Southern California

As large crowds gather at events, beaches and airports, COVID-19 cases are climbing in Southern California. More specifically, within the last week, new cases have increased by 30 percent. Last week, Alameda County reinstated its indoor mask mandate and Los Angeles County may be next by the end of this month if the numbers continue to climb. "Really, the number of cases to me that's most critical is the level of hospitalizations and the amount of hospital beds that are still open. This is a tremendously infectious new variant that is spreading and it will go down as the case numbers go up and as people develop immunity, and then there will be another variant that comes," said Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor.Agus predicts that big events such as Pride events and graduations will trigger another surge in about two weeks. As of Saturday, there were 510 COVID patients hospitalized in Los Angeles County; 134 in Orange County; and 98 in Riverside. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
ocsportszone.com

Final scores, highlights from CIF Southern California Regional baseball championships

Huntington Beach 2, JSerra 0 (9 innings): Ralphy Velazquez hit a two-run home run in the ninth to lead the Oilers to the title. Newport Harbor 5, Oaks Christian 1: Trent Liolios pitched the first three innings, allowing no earned runs and striking out three. AJ Guitron-Moore then pitched the next four innings allowing one hit, one run and striking out five.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Bernardino, CA
State
Pennsylvania State
San Bernardino, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
State
Hawaii State
NBC Los Angeles

Southern California Gas Prices Soar to New Highs

Another weekend spike saw the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rise three cents Sunday to $6.351. It is the ninth consecutive day the price reached a record high. The average price has increased for 11 straight days, rising 26 cents, according to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana Days Run makes its big return in 2022

With help from excellent weather, the Fontana Days Run made its big return in 2022 after being canceled the last two years. The event, which included a Half Marathon, 5K Run, 5K Race Walk, 5K Family Fitness Walk, and a Children’s Half Mile Dash, was held on June 4.
FONTANA, CA
KTLA

This is the most popular fast food chain in Los Angeles, study says

A new study analyzing the popularity of fast food restaurants in 30 of the nation’s biggest metropolitan areas has identified the most popular fast food chain in Los Angeles, and it’s probably not the one you’re thinking of. Five Guys claims the top spot as the most popular fast food chain in the Los Angeles […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little League Baseball#The Sixth Ward#National Football League#Westside
Maryland Daily Record

Octomom Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

College: Mt. San Antonio College and California State University Fullerton. Kids/Children Name: Calyssa Arielle Solomon, Amerah Yasmeen Solomon, Elijah Makai Solomon, Aidan Solomon, Joshua Jacob Solomon, Caleb Kai Solomon, Isaiah Angel Suleman, Josiah Angel Suleman, Jeremiah Angel Suleman, Noah Angel Suleman, Jonah Suleman, McCai Angel Suleman, Nariah Angel Suleman and Maliah Angel Suleman.
FULLERTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
iheart.com

This San Diego Freeway Bridge Is 10th Most ‘Structurally Deficient' In CA

The bridge on I-805 over Telegraph Canyon has been named the 10th worst bridge in California. The American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) says the bridge is the 10th most "structurally deficient" in the State. The organization defines a "structurally deficient bridge" an having “one of the key elements is in poor or worse condition.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
UPI News

Emergency water restrictions imposed for 6 million Southern Californians

June 2 (UPI) -- Emergency water restrictions imposed in southern California started Wednesday. Roughly 6 million people must restrict outdoor watering to one day a week or adhere to volumetric limits. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California adopted the Emergency Water Conservation Program in April because the severe drought...
NBC Los Angeles

Small Early Morning Earthquake Shakes LA's South Bay

A small earthquake caused light shaking early Friday in parts of Los Angeles' South Bay. The magnitude-2.6 quake was reported just after 5 a.m. It was centered in El Segundo, about 20 miles southwest of downtown LA. Light shaking was reported in nearby communities, including Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach and...
Saurabh

The cheapest steakhouses to visit in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is known for having affordable food options, so no matter where you are, you will never be too far from a cheap but delicious establishment serving budget-friendly meals. The history of Los Angeles steakhouses is extensive, and the genre continues to grow and evolve along with the city.

Comments / 0

Community Policy