Severe Weather Statement issued for Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 23:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Alfalfa; Garfield; Grant; Kay; Lincoln; Logan; Noble; Payne FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Oklahoma, northern Oklahoma and northwest Oklahoma, including the following counties, in central Oklahoma, Lincoln, Logan and Payne. In northern Oklahoma, Garfield, Grant, Kay and Noble. In northwest Oklahoma, Alfalfa. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms are expected to move across northern into central Oklahoma late Sunday evening and overnight. Heavy rain associated with the storms may cause areas of flooding and flash flooding, especially in areas that saw heavy rain Sunday morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

ALFALFA COUNTY, OK ・ 2 HOURS AGO