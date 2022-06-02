Thiel right to be worried about gov't's effect on freedom

In the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, Peter Thiel wrote a column titled “The Education of a Libertarian.” In the column he stated,” I no longer believe that freedom and democracy are compatible.”

Understanding the cause and the reaction of the 2008 financial crisis, I understand his comment. Currently we again find ourselves in a very similar position as a nation.

Problems created by government, with solutions that undeniably enlarge government, seem to be a pattern that is undermining our nation as well our financial and individual liberties.

In Robert Reich’s recent column, he attacked Thiel for the purpose of blowing more hot propaganda on the Marxist bonfire. Using incendiary words like “billionaire,” “Trump,” and “fascist,” Reich is writing to inflame the lazy and intellectually uncurious.

I think Thiel’s column expresses his frustration with the evolution of politics and the expansion of government in our American republic. This is chipping away our liberty and sabotaging free markets.

Our continued freedom is looking more and more like a mirage as the ever-growing government spending and debt engulfs us. If the spending and debt doesn’t ruin us, the power of politics will.

As a co-founder of Paypal and early investor in Facebook, Thiel may have envisioned technology as an escape from politics and intrusive government. Technology could provide a place where freedom rings.

I am not sure technology will be our oasis. It provides many challenges to humans. Artificial Intelligence may even destroy us.

It’s clear to me that Reich either didn’t fully understand Thiel’s column or purposely selected certain catchphrases for the purpose of incitement.

My take on Thiel is that he’s a man grateful for the opportunities freedom and capitalism have provided him. He also is worried — maybe even pessimistic —about the future due to the follies of citizens and the evils of politicians.

Democracy can only work when citizens understand they are responsible for liberty and their government and that politicians are a threat to it.

MARC FORBES

Elizabeth City