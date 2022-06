All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Alli Rogers loves to play. The spontaneity, the creativity, the collaboration of play are integral to the way she interacts with the world and the people in it. Through playful collaboration, we learn more about ourselves and one another. We share and create knowledge, build community bonds, and opportune vulnerable spaces for conversation and growth.

