Chula Vista community express concerns about school safety

The city of Vista is expanding its homeless outreach programs, and it has gotten some help from the state of California. In March, the city accepted a $1.8 million encampment resolution grant from the California Interagency Council on Homelessness (Cal ICH). Vista was the only city in San Diego County...
On Wednesday, June 1 just after 10:30 a.m., deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station responded to Rancho Buena Vista High School located in the 1600 block of Longhorn Drive in Vista for a report of a student with a weapon. School officials had all students remain in their classrooms...
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego man is warning his neighbors to be extra careful when taking their pets outside. His dog came into contact with drugs during a neighborhood walk and his vet said she's not the only one. Roger Dunn's 3-year-old dog Zelda goes on walks up...
SAN DIEGO — Police on Thursday asked the public for help in identifying the gunman responsible for killing a man at a Mountain View soccer game in 2019. Officers found Armando Torres Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound to. the chest at a soccer game at the Willie Henderson...
Police arrested a suspect Saturday following the death of a man during an altercation in front of a National City market. A Black male suspect and the white male victim confronted each other for unknown reasons shortly before 1 p.m. outside Big Ben Market on East 8th Street, according to OnScene.TV.
SAN DIEGO — A notorious gang known for high-end burglaries may be back at it again, after a home in La Jolla was hit over the weekend. This latest incident happened Friday night around 9:30 p.m. in the Mount Soledad area. The suspects can be seen on security camera...
A recently released Orange County Grand Jury report entitled “Where’s the Fire? Stop Sending Fire Trucks to Medical Calls” questions this widespread practice. In Orange County, nearly 80% of all 911 calls to fire departments are for medical services. The report highlights potential problems with the deployment model of the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA), which Fullerton is considering joining, as well as other city fire departments.
Firefighters quickly knocked out a half-acre brush fire in Banning. According to authorities, the fire broke out about one this afternoon near a large homeless encampment on east Bryant Street and San Gorgonio Avenue. Many people could see it right off the I-10 Freeway. Authorities say there are no injuries. And the cause of the
