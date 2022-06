MOLALLA, Ore. — With a week left of school at Molalla River Academy, the students aren’t celebrating an end — but rather, a beginning. “We want them to continue to wonder and have questions,” said Iva Quinlan, the charter school’s assistant director and garden coordinator. “I'm just so thankful that there's a place where I can be a part of, just as a professional educator, that allows experiences like this for kids.”

MOLALLA, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO