TWO SHOT AND BABY KIDNAPPED IN SOUTH MONTGOMERY COUNTY

By MiCo
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 1, 2022, at about 7:30 PM the Montgomery County...

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Two Bodies of Missing Couple

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — On June 5, 2022 at 10:23 am the Roman Forest Police Department received a call reporting human remains located in the wooded area near the intersection of Fairway Drive and Putters Green, New Caney, Texas. Upon arrival, Officers discovered a body that was in the late stages of decomposition in the wood line near Fairway Drive. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was then contacted to assist with the investigations. A vehicle that is linked to two active missing person cases was located close by, and upon further investigation, a second body of a female was located in the trunk of the vehicle.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Missing couple found dead in New Caney, investigators say

NEW CANEY, Texas — Investigators believe two bodies found in New Caney are those of a missing couple. Montgomery County officials said two men were riding four-wheelers in a wooded area near the intersection of Fairway Drive and Putters Green Street around 10:30 a.m. Sunday when they decided to check out a vehicle they thought was abandoned because it had been in the same location for a couple of weeks.
NEW CANEY, TX
Texas woman fatally shoots suspected stalker who kicked in front door: Police

A Texas girl shot and killed her suspected stalker after he kicked in her entrance door, police say. The taking footage unfolded remaining Monday night time in Harris County on the Gateway at Ellington residence sophisticated. Houston Police responded to the residences and positioned a male with a gunshot wound to the chest.
HOUSTON, TX
Child Taken In Homicide Found Safe

Child Taken in Homicide Found Safe. On June 2, 2022, at about 12:00 am Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were contacted by the Corsicana Police Department and advised they had Mansa Igbokwe in their care. According to the Corsicana Police Department, a male dropped off the child…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Carjacker breaks woman's arm while stealing vehicle outside NW Harris Co. store

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 68-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint outside a store in northwest Harris County Saturday morning, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Sheriff Gonzalez said a man with a pistol approached the woman outside a Walmart off of FM 529. The man allegedly pushed the woman down, breaking her arm, before driving away in her blue 2016 Hyundai Tucson with Texas license plate JGP-4190.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Authorities searching for 3 men accused of vandalizing Clear Creek ISD property

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas - Investigators need your help locating three men accused of vandalizing Clear Creek ISD property in April and May. The Galveston County Sheriff's Office said the burglars broke into Clear Creek High School and Veterans Stadium back in April. The same vandals then returned about a month...
Woman killed outside Walmart while trying to break up with boyfriend, deputies say

Harris County sheriff’s deputies said a man killed the woman, who was trying to break up with him, before he shot himself outside a northwest Harris County Walmart. Deputies were called to the parking lot on 249 near Antoine around 2:15 a.m. Saturday. Homicide investigators arrived on the scene...
Friends, family mourn father of four killed in East End hit-and-run

The family of slain Houston cyclist Sajid Barajas is still looking for answers after the 47-year-old father of four was killed on a rare bike ride home early on Memorial Day. Barajas clocked out of his shift at Grocers Supply in south Houston and biked nearly six miles into Magnolia Park, where he was killed. He normally carpooled with a coworker, but that coworker wasn't scheduled to work because of the holiday, his aunt Cristina Islas said. That meant Barajas had to take his bike to and from the warehouse, putting him in a vulnerable position as a cyclist on Houston's notoriously dangerous roadways.
HOUSTON, TX
3 shot outside nightclub by suspect in U-Haul truck, police say

HOUSTON — Three people were shot after a suspect opened fire outside of a nightclub in southwest Houston, according to HPD. Police say they received calls about a shooting around 4:47 a.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of Cullen Boulevard. According to Asst. Chief Chandra Hatcher, the shooting happened...
HOUSTON, TX

