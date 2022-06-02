ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NBA Finals live stream: How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics online and on TV

By Dylan Terry
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QD36H_0fxssstD00

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are set to face off in the NBA Finals for the first time ever.

The two teams – who have 23 NBA championship titles between them – have never come up against one another for the title.

So it promises to be a historic series, which could go all the way to 20 June if the full seven games are required.

But who is going to come out on top?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the NBA Finals .

When and where are they?

The NBA Finals begin at either 12:45am or 1:45am BST throughout the entire series. Here is the breakdown.

  • Game 1: Friday 3 June (1.45am)
  • Game 2: Monday 6 June (12.45am)
  • Game 3: Thursday 9 June (1.45am)
  • Game 4: Saturday 11 June (1.45am)
  • Game 5: Tuesday 14 June (1.45am)
  • Game 6: Friday 17 June (1.45am)
  • Game 7: Monday 20 June (12.45am)

How can I watch?

All seven matches of the series (if it goes to seven) will be aired on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOW Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Odds

Golden State Warriors – 8/13

Boston Celtics – 5/2

Prediction

Golden State have a number of winners in their team given their three championships between 2015 and 2018. Boston have a richer history with 17 championship victories but are without a triumph since 2008 and you fear that could play on their minds as the series approaches its climax. 4-2 to Golden State Warriors.

Comments / 1

Related
FastBreak on FanNation

Is Jeremy Lin Right About Steph Curry?

On Thursday night, former New York Knicks star Jeremy Lin sent out a tweet about Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry. The All-Star shooting guard had an excellent Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. Lin has also played for the Raptors, Hawks, Lakers, Hornets, Rockets, Warriors and Nets.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Steph Curry seems mystified by Game 1 performances of Horford, White

Like teammate Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry didn't appear to be in an overly congratulatory mood following Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals. After Green insisted the Warriors dominated for roughly 42 minutes before faltering, Curry at least seemed to acknowledge that Golden State will need to make some adjustments against the Boston Celtics rather than Green's "we'll be fine" mentality.
NBA
The Spun

Kevin Durant Reacts To Wild Celtics-Warriors Fourth Quarter

The Boston Celtics put together a jaw-dropping run in the fourth quarter to steal Game 1 of the NBA Finals away from the Golden State Warriors. Boston opened up the final period with an avalanche of 3-pointers, knocking down nine attempts from the beyond the arc. Al Horford led the charge my making all four of the shots he took during the final 12 minutes.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
The Spun

Jalen Rose Reveals Prediction For Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals

ESPN NBA analyst Jalen Rose might have to rethink his prediction for the NBA Finals after what we all saw last night. On Thursday's edition of Get Up, the former NBA star said he's going with the Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors to knock off the Boston Celtics. He has Golden State winning in seven games.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba Finals#The Golden State Warriors
CBS Boston

Celtics not satisfied with their split against Warriors

BOSTON -- The Celtics did their job in San Francisco, earning a split against the Warriors to steal home-court advantage in the NBA Finals. But the Celtics don't feel that way after getting embarrassed in Game 2 on Sunday night.For the first half of Sunday night, it felt like the Celtics were just a few adjustments away from doing the unthinkable: Going up 2-0 on the Warriors after taking the first two games of the NBA Finals on Golden State's home floor. The Celtics were down by just two points at halftime in Game 2, and if they if they...
BOSTON, MA
CBS San Francisco

Golden State Warriors rebound to rout Celtics 107-88 in NBA Finals Game 2

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) -- Stephen Curry scored 29 points, Jordan Poole added 17 and the Golden State defense forced 19 turnovers Sunday night on the way to a 107-88 rout of the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.The win knotted up the best-of-seven series at a game apiece with the action now moving to Boston for Game 3 on Wednesday night."I thought everybody was more engaged," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after his team improved to 5-0 after a loss in these playoffs. "It's pretty obvious. Just our level of force and physicality was ramped up...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

The Independent

682K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy