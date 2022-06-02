ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Spain vs Portugal live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV tonight

By Dylan Terry
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pwJgH_0fxssff000

Spain came incredibly close to winning the Nations League in 2021, spurning a 1-0 lead against France as they eventually lost 2-1 in Milan .

Now they return to the competition for the first time as they take on neighbouring rivals Portugal in Seville.

The two sides both reached the knockout stages of Euro 2020, with Portugal eliminated by Belgium in the last 16 and Spain going out against Italy in the semi-finals.

Now the Iberian countries will come up against one another in a Nations League clash on Thursday evening.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When and where is it?

Spain vs Portugal will kick off at 7.45pm BST on Thursday 2 June at the Estadio Benito Villamarín in Seville.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on Premier Sports 2, with coverage due to begin at 7.35pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the Premier Player. A monthly subscription costs £9.99.

Team News

Man City defender Aymeric Laporte and Barcelona midfielder Pedri are not in the squad due to injuries, with goalkeeper David de Gea also missing. But Liverpool man Thiago is expected to feature despite having recently lost the Champions League final.

Laporte’s Man City centre back partner Ruben Dias is also missing due to injury. But the likes of Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota and Cristiano Ronaldo are all expected to start.

Predicted Lineups

Spain: Simon; Azpilicueta, E Garcia, P Torres, Alba; Busquets, Thiago, Koke; Gavi, Morata, F Torres.

Portugal: Patricio; Cancelo, Pepe, Danilo, Guerreiro; Fernandes, Moutinho, Bernardo; Otavio, Ronaldo, Jota.

Odds

Spain – 11/10

Draw – 9/4

Portugal – 13/5

Prediction

Spain narrowly missed out on a Euros final and then the Nations League title last year after losing to France in the final. Expect them to be highly motivated in front of a home crowd. 2-0 to Spain .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

World Cup fixtures: Groups, dates, kick-off times and full schedule for Qatar 2022

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar begins on 21 November as 32 teams aim to reach the final and become world champions on 18 December.The tournament will be the first to be held in the Arab world and only the second to take place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. This edition will be the last to feature just 32 teams, with the tournament being expanded from 2026 inwards in order to feature 48 nations.Reigning champions France will be among the favourites, though no team has successfully defended the World Cup since Brazil...
SOCCER
The Independent

The sporting weekend in pictures

Wales ended their 64-year wait to play at a World Cup by beating Ukraine 1-0 in a pulsating play-off final in Cardiff.Rafael Nadal secured a remarkable 14th French Open crown and 22nd grand slam title of his career with a dominant victory over Casper Ruud in the final at Roland Garros.Nadal’s triumph came a day after Iga Swiatek won the women’s title with a 35th straight win to cement her position as world number one.In cricket, a century from former captain Joe Root led England to victory over New Zealand in the first Test at Lord’s, but the football team were...
WORLD
The Independent

Republic of Ireland losing to Armenia could prove to be a good thing, says Nathan Collins

Nathan Collins has insisted the Republic of Ireland’s Nations League defeat in Armenia could prove to be a good thing in the long run.Eduard Spertsyan’s sweet long-range strike in Yerevan was enough to hand the hosts a 1-0 victory in their first League B outing and severely dent Ireland’s hopes of topping the table and securing the Euro 2024 seeding boost that would deliver.The defeat at the Republican Stadium may not rank alongside last year’s World Cup qualifier reverse at the hands of Luxembourg in terms of humiliation, but it left manager Stephen Kenny and his players with questions to...
SPORTS
The Independent

Sri Lanka vs Australia LIVE: Cricket score and updates from Australia in Sri Lanka 2022

Follow live coverage of Sri Lanka vs Australia from the Australia in Sri Lanka 2022 today.The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aymeric Laporte
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Diogo Jota
The Independent

Antony Gormley ‘a proud British citizen’ despite German passport application

Sir Antony Gormley has said he “remains a proud British citizen” but is keen to retain his links with Europe following reports that he has applied for a German passport due to Brexit.The 71-year-old sculptor, who is famed for creating the Angel of the North, is reported to have described Britain’s departure from Europe as a “tragedy” at a recent exhibition of his work at the Museum Voorlinden in the Netherlands.In a statement to clarify his German passport application, Gormley explained he is entitled to dual nationality as he has a German mother, adding that he is not giving up his British...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Stranded passengers ‘tired and defeated’ after Eurostar cancellations

Travellers from Paris to London have been left “tired, frustrated and defeated” after power supply problems led to the cancellation of several Eurostar trains.Those heading to the UK described waiting at the Gare du Nord station for more than eight hours, as Eurostar advised passengers not to travel on Sunday unless their journey is “essential”.Many criticised the lack of communication from Eurostar, despite the efforts of staff to help those stranded.Rex Glensy, 52, was trying to get from Paris to London and said few updates have caused “a black hole of information and (allowed) misinformation to flourish”.UPDATE: Due to a...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Northern Ireland play out goalless stalemate in Nations League clash with Cyprus

Northern Ireland must hope it is 13th time lucky in the Nations League as their latest outing ended in a drab goalless draw against Cyprus.Ian Baraclough’s side took only their third ever point in the competition but the performance and the result was a long way from what they – and the 600 travelling fans – had expected against a side ranked 105th in the world after the setback of Thursday’s 1-0 home defeat to Greece.Ali McCann missed a sitter in the final moments but, given how many chances Cyprus had squandered, Northern Ireland had to be grateful not to...
SPORTS
The Independent

Rafael Nadal racks up 14th Roland Garros title – day 15 at the French Open

The French Open drew to a close with a familiar ending after Rafael Nadal won his 14th title.The Spaniard, 36 and with a chronic foot injury, cantered to the ‘decimocuarto’ with a 6-3 6-3 6-0 win over Norway’s Casper Ruud.Here, the PA news agency looks back at day 15 at Roland Garros.Picture of the dayMatch of the dayIt was a one-sided affair as Nadal swept side the eighth seed 6-3 6-3 6-0. From 3-1 down in the second set, the veteran reeled off 11 successive games to leave Ruud shellshocked. Victory came in two hours and 18 minutes.Shot of the...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Liverpool#The Nations League#Iberian#The Champions League
The Independent

Gareth Southgate prepared for criticism as he sacrifices Nations League to prepare for World Cup

Gareth Southgate has said he is willing to risk “inevitable” criticism and sacrifice England’s Nations League campaign as the lack of friendlies means there is no other chance to experiment or “look at the bigger picture”.His team lost their opening game of the group with a 1-0 away defeat to Hungary, but the manager was not that concerned, due to the changes made to the team. Southgate asserted after the game that he knows what his strongest side is and what they can do, so the aim is to offer other options.“I think more than anything we are trying to...
RUGBY
The Independent

I’ve got thick skin – Ian Baraclough ready for criticism after Cyprus stalemate

Ian Baraclough insisted he could handle the criticism which will come his way after Northern Ireland’s latest Nations League setback as he called for patience with a young squad finding its way.The same problems that were evident in Thursday’s disappointing 1-0 home defeat to Greece plagued Northern Ireland again in a poor goalless draw with a Cyprus side who should arguably have won the contest in Larnaca as Baraclough’s men turned in another disjointed performance.The draw extends Northern Ireland’s winless run in this competition to 12 matches, and this was only their third ever point.In a week when Baraclough has...
WORLD
The Independent

Gareth Southgate warns England fans: Bad behaviour impacts team performance

Gareth Southgate says that bad behaviour from England fans impacts the performance of the group, due to both distraction and “embarrassment”, as he again urged supporters to deliver a “stunning atmosphere” for the trip to Germany instead.The Football Association are on “high alert” for trouble around Tuesday’s Nations League match in Munich due to both the nature of the fixture and the fact it is the first big away game that will allow crowds since 2019. A security team has been sent out to Germany to try and stave off problems and, speaking after England’s 1-0 defeat in Hungary on...
UEFA
The Independent

Then and now: A look at life in 1958, when Wales last reached World Cup finals

Wales have ended what has at times seemed an interminable wait to reach the World Cup after defeating Ukraine in their final qualifying play-off in Cardiff.Jimmy Murphy oversaw an unforgettable run to the quarter-finals in 1958 in Sweden in what has been their only appearance on football’s grandest stage – until now.Much has changed in the last 64 years and, here, the PA news agency takes a look at how life then compares to now.Average price of a pint1958: Two shillings (24 pence)2022: £3.96Number One in the singles chartsJune 1958: Connie Francis – Who’s Sorry NowJune 2022: Harry Styles –...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Belgium
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
The Independent

OLD. -Wales headed to World Cup after dramatic play-off win over Ukraine

Wales ended their 64-year wait to play at a World Cup by beating Ukraine 1-0 in a pulsating play-off final in Cardiff.Gareth Bale, so often Wales’ talisman, again produced the decisive moment with his 34th-minute free-kick headed into his own net by Andriy Yarmolenko.But Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey took the man-of-the-match honours with an outstanding display that kept the gifted Ukrainians at bay.
SOCCER
The Independent

Ukraine misses out on World Cup after losing 1-0 to Wales

Ukraine missed out on qualifying for the World Cup on Sunday after the war-disrupted team was beaten 1-0 by Wales in the European playoff final for the FIFA soccer showpiece.Andriy Yarmolenko inadvertently headed the ball into his own net while trying to clear Wales captain Gareth Bale’s first-half free kick. While Wales heads to a first World Cup in 64 years — opening against the United States in November — this was an agonizing end to Ukraine’s emotionally charged mission to qualify for Qatar while remaining under invasion by Russia.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Read More Jubilee news: Royal family joins Queen on palace balcony for fly-past
FIFA
The Independent

Kalvin Phillips targets repeat of England’s Euro 2020 result against Germany

Kalvin Phillips is targeting another memorable win against Germany as England look to bounce back from Saturday’s eye-opening loss to Hungary.In a year when World Cup glory is the ultimate goal, Gareth Southgate’s side were given a wake-up call as their Nations League campaign got under way with defeat in Budapest.The visitors looked disjointed and off the pace in the humid Hungarian capital, where Dominik Szoboszlai’s second-half penalty sealed the Magyars’ first victory against England since 1962.Phillips was only introduced in the 79th minute so watched much of the match from the bench, but accepts the Three Lions must learn...
SOCCER
The Independent

Wales vs Ukraine LIVE: World Cup play-off final result as Welsh book spot at Qatar 2022

Wales ended their 64-year wait for a place in the World Cup finals as they beat Ukraine 1-0 on Sunday to end the war-torn nation’s hopes of reaching Qatar.An own goal from Ukraine winger Andriy Yarmolenko, who headed a Gareth Bale free-kick into his own net, decided the contest.Despite the loud and passionate atmosphere, Ukraine were on top from the outset and Wales keeper Wayne Hennessey was busy in the opening half making three vital saves to keep the score level.It was against the run of play then when Wales grabbed the lead in the 34th minute, Bale fired a...
SOCCER
The Independent

Wales qualify for first World Cup since 1958 after edging Ukraine in play-off final

The World Cup won’t feature the side most of the planet wanted. Far crueller things have happened to Ukraine this year but they were denied the expression of a nation’s identity and excellence that a place in the World Cup provides; denied, sadly, by one of their own. But if Wales had rarely been more unpopular outside the principality, after a 64-year exile, they could not afford to be sentimental. For six decades, the last player to score against them on the global stage has remained a teenage Pele. All of that will change now. The class of 1958 are...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

682K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy