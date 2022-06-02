ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is England vs New Zealand on TV? Start time, channel and how to watch third Test

By Dylan Terry
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

It has a devastatingly disappointing time for fans of England’s Test cricket team over the past six months or so.

A humbling 4-0 Ashes series loss to Australia felt as if it was the rock bottom they needed to bounce back from as it was such a humiliating month.

But then a 1-0 defeat to West Indies over a three-match series in the Caribbean spelt the end of Joe Root ’s time as captain as the ECB acknowledged that things needed to change.

Now Ben Stokes takes over as the on-field general and will be looking to start with a victory in the first of three Tests against New Zealand .

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the first Test.

When and where is it?

The first Test is taking place at Lord’s in London between Thursday 2 June and Monday 6 June.

How can I watch?

All seven matches of the series (if it goes to seven) will be aired on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket from 10am on Thursday 2 June.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOW Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

England squad for first two Tests:

  • Ben Stokes (C)
  • James Anderson
  • Jonny Bairstow
  • Stuart Broad
  • Harry Brook
  • Zak Crawley
  • Ben Foakes
  • Jack Leach
  • Alex Lees
  • Craig Overton
  • Matty Potts
  • Ollie Pope
  • Joe Root

Odds

England - 11/8

New Zealand - 5/2

Draw - 7/4

Prediction

New Zealand may take a little bit of time to adjust to the pitch and that could cost them in this first Test as the England players look to impress at the start of a new era with Ben Stokes as captain. England win .

