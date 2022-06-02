ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Depp’s legal team hug and celebrate after winning defamation case

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Johnny Depp 's lawyers were seen hugging in court after winning his defamation case against Amber Heard .

The jury found that Ms Heard defamed Mr Depp on all three counts and awarded him $10m in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages.

After the decision was read, Camille Vasquez could be seen celebrating with her colleagues inside the Virginia courtroom.

“Today’s verdict confirms what we have said from the beginning – that the claims against Johnny Depp are defamatory and unsupported by any evidence,” Ms Vasquez later said outside the building.

The Independent

The Independent

