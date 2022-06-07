All the British Airways flights that are cancelled today from UK airports OLD

British Airways has cancelled 118 short-haul flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport on Tuesday.

The Independent calculates 24 domestic flights have been grounded, including three round-trips from Heathrow to Edinburgh and two to Aberdeen, Glasgow and Jersey.

At least 94 international flights are cancelled, including four round-trips from Heathrow to Amsterdam and holiday flights to Dalaman, Dubrovnil and Malaga.

BA says the flight cancellations are pre-planned and that passengers were given advance notice – with some departures taken out of the schedules many weeks ahead.

While airlines do not disclose passenger loads on the grounds of commercial sensitivity, if an average of 80 people were booked on each flight at the point of cancellation then over 9,000 travellers will have been affected by today’s groundings.

British Airways departures from Heathrow

Domestic: 12 outbound, 24 sectors in total

Aberdeen (2)

Belfast City

Edinburgh (3)

Glasgow (2)

Jersey (2)

Manchester

Newcastle

International: 47 outbound, 94 sectors in total

Amsterdam (4)

Athens

Barcelona (2)

Basel

Berlin (2)

Billund

Brussels

Bucharest

Budapest (2)

Copenhagen

Dalaman

Dublin (2)

Dubrovnik

Dusseldorf

Frankfurt

Geneva (2)

Gothenburg

Hamburg

Lisbon

Lyon

Madrid (2)

Malaga

Milan Linate

Milan Malpensa

Naples

Nice (2)

Oslo (2)

Prague

Rome (2)

Stockholm

Toulouse

Vienna

Warsaw

Zagreb

Zurich

British Airways has brought in aircraft and crew from its sister airline Iberia and Oneworld partner Finnair to try to stabilise its schedules over the summer.

Besides the cancellations by BA, the UK’s biggest budget airline, easyJet , has been cancelling dozens of flights daily – particularly to and from its largest base, London Gatwick.

All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights on the original day of departure if a seat is available, even if it is on a rival airline.

If the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance and the airline is responsible, they are also due cash compensation.