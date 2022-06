LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles firefighter is getting kudos on social media after he was seen cheering up a young boy at the hospital. According to the social media post shared by Bree Hoppe, she and Jaxx were both nervous ahead of the little boy's blood transfusion procedure. Few minutes into the serious medical procedure, the Los Angeles firefighter climbed up the ladder and cheered on the little boy from afar.

