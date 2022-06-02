Meet some Rogers High School 2022 graduates

As the school year comes to a close four Rogers High School 2022 seniors reflected on their most memorable moments from their high School career and what their plans are for the future after graduation at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 9.

Crow River News worked with the staff at Rogers High School to gather and compile the information. Each of the senior responses are below.

What is your most memorable learning experience during your high school career?

Jacob Ripley - His most memorable learning experience would be learning how to balance all the obstacles that life will throw at you. Finding that balance between school, friends, family, sports, and work. Jacob plans on taking this skill he learned into college with him.

Kaden O’Konek - His most memorable learning experience was participating in sports. He enjoyed competing with the Rogers Tennis Team and other varsity sports. He learned leadership and communication skills to become a well-rounded person as this year’s captain. Kaden says that while on any sports team he created memories during game days, team dinners, and bus rides home.

Mariama Fofana - Her most memorable learning experience during her high school career was joining AVID. AVID for her has been a great opportunity to thrive in a learning environment and to surround herself with goal-oriented individuals such as herself. This program was a major part of her success in high school, and she will take the wisdom she has gained from this experience with her forever.

Ryan Lund - His most memorable high school experience was being a part of the wrestling team. He learned perseverance, determination and work ethic while earning the honors of state entrant, All-Conference, and two-year captain.

What advice would you give to incoming freshmen to maximize their high school experience?

Ripley - Go to every school event you can. You never know what life will bring you and when one event could be your last. Also take a deep breath and relax. Get your school work done and on time but also don’t forget to find that balance and take the time to enjoy life with friends and family.

O’Konek - His best advice to offer to incoming freshmen is to get involved in athletics and extracurriculars. Some of the best memories are made at sporting events, team dinners and high school clubs. Not only does it create memories and bonds that will last with your friends, it creates well-rounded students.

Fofana - One piece of advice she would give to incoming freshmen, is to be self-disciplined. Having self-discipline helps people overcome laziness and procrastination and prevents them from taking things for granted. It directs them to choose what they want now and what they want for the future.

Lund - His advice for incoming freshmen is to go all out. Join every club or sport you can, and jump on every opportunity. Find what you enjoy and stick with it, even if it’s not what everyone else is doing.

What are your future plans after graduation?

Ripley - He will be attending college at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

O’Konek - His future plans after graduation are to attend Minnesota State Mankato to major in Computer Science. He has been named Mankato’s Presidential Scholar for the 2026 class and will uphold the high honor throughout his four years there.

Fofana - Her future plans for after graduation is to attend the University of Minnesota and obtain her Bachelors of Science in Biology. She plans to go the pre-med route to become a physician, specifically an Ob/Gyn.

Lund - His plan for after graduation is to study entrepreneurship and business at a four year college or university. After that he plans to start his own business.