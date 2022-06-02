ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, MN

Meet some Rogers High School 2022 graduates

By By madelaine formica
Press & News
Press & News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vsDSa_0fxspjE700

As the school year comes to a close four Rogers High School 2022 seniors reflected on their most memorable moments from their high School career and what their plans are for the future after graduation at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 9.

Crow River News worked with the staff at Rogers High School to gather and compile the information. Each of the senior responses are below.

What is your most memorable learning experience during your high school career?

Jacob Ripley - His most memorable learning experience would be learning how to balance all the obstacles that life will throw at you. Finding that balance between school, friends, family, sports, and work. Jacob plans on taking this skill he learned into college with him.

Kaden O’Konek - His most memorable learning experience was participating in sports. He enjoyed competing with the Rogers Tennis Team and other varsity sports. He learned leadership and communication skills to become a well-rounded person as this year’s captain. Kaden says that while on any sports team he created memories during game days, team dinners, and bus rides home.

Mariama Fofana - Her most memorable learning experience during her high school career was joining AVID. AVID for her has been a great opportunity to thrive in a learning environment and to surround herself with goal-oriented individuals such as herself. This program was a major part of her success in high school, and she will take the wisdom she has gained from this experience with her forever.

Ryan Lund - His most memorable high school experience was being a part of the wrestling team. He learned perseverance, determination and work ethic while earning the honors of state entrant, All-Conference, and two-year captain.

What advice would you give to incoming freshmen to maximize their high school experience?

Ripley - Go to every school event you can. You never know what life will bring you and when one event could be your last. Also take a deep breath and relax. Get your school work done and on time but also don’t forget to find that balance and take the time to enjoy life with friends and family.

O’Konek - His best advice to offer to incoming freshmen is to get involved in athletics and extracurriculars. Some of the best memories are made at sporting events, team dinners and high school clubs. Not only does it create memories and bonds that will last with your friends, it creates well-rounded students.

Fofana - One piece of advice she would give to incoming freshmen, is to be self-disciplined. Having self-discipline helps people overcome laziness and procrastination and prevents them from taking things for granted. It directs them to choose what they want now and what they want for the future.

Lund - His advice for incoming freshmen is to go all out. Join every club or sport you can, and jump on every opportunity. Find what you enjoy and stick with it, even if it’s not what everyone else is doing.

What are your future plans after graduation?

Ripley - He will be attending college at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

O’Konek - His future plans after graduation are to attend Minnesota State Mankato to major in Computer Science. He has been named Mankato’s Presidential Scholar for the 2026 class and will uphold the high honor throughout his four years there.

Fofana - Her future plans for after graduation is to attend the University of Minnesota and obtain her Bachelors of Science in Biology. She plans to go the pre-med route to become a physician, specifically an Ob/Gyn.

Lund - His plan for after graduation is to study entrepreneurship and business at a four year college or university. After that he plans to start his own business.

Comments / 0

Related
KARE 11

'Shaver Shuffle 5k' kicks off in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Runners and walkers took advantage of the beautiful weather on Saturday to get outside and get some exercise while raising money for a good cause. Everyone gathered at the new starting point location at the Northwest Greenway in Plymouth to help raise money for the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund at the Shaver Shuffle 5k.
PLYMOUTH, MN
KIMT

State giving nearly $3 million to Minnesota child care providers

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Families First in Rochester will share in nearly $3 million in state grants to support community child care providers. The Minnesota Department of Human Services will distribute $2.9 million to organizations serving unlicensed family, friend and neighbor child care providers. Funding comes from the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and the American Rescue Plan Act.
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Education
Rogers, MN
Sports
City
Mankato, MN
City
Rogers, MN
State
Nebraska State
fox9.com

Stroke of luck: Two hole-in-ones hit using same ball, hours apart

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A hole-in-one in golf is often considered a miraculous feat in a sport that involves both luck and precision. On a day of perfect weather for the sport, according to posts making the rounds on social media throughout the Twin Cities golfing scene, something happened at the Minneapolis Golf Club today that has likely never happened before – perhaps in the history of golf.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
bulletin-news.com

Former St. Paul Priest Passes Away After Contracting Infection

While presiding at mass at Pax Christi Catholic Church in Eden Prairie, Father Michael Byron refused to sit in a chair on the predella. “He would walk up to the altar when the ritual required it, but otherwise he was sat with the congregation,” Carol Bishop, Pax Christi’s parish director, said. “He was simply one of the people.” He was adamant about the concept that “we” are the church. He was passionate about the people’s baptismal call, and he believed that it was this common call that truly united us as a community.”
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entrepreneurship#Highschoolsports#Rogers High School#Crow River News#The Rogers Tennis Team
minnesotamonthly.com

28 Things to Do in Minnesota in Summer 2022

Spend the weekend learning more about the birds, wildlife, and plants of beautiful northern Minnesota. Get ready to click your ruby slippers celebrate Judy Garland’s 100th birthday celebration. June 16, Minneapolis. Sip craft cocktails and sample new brands and spirits at the 10th anniversary event presented by Minnesota Monthly.
MINNESOTA STATE
Outdoor Life

College Kid’s First Turkey Turns Out to Be a Record Breaker

It took Emma Dearing eight years to shoot her first turkey, but the bird she finally killed was worth the wait. Her tom is almost certain to become the number one typical turkey ever taken in Minnesota. Dearing’s gobbler is a giant by any measure. Weighing 23.74 pounds, it had...
fox9.com

Now 14 confirmed tornadoes from Memorial Day in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - There are now 14 confirmed tornadoes from the Memorial Day storms in Minnesota. Reviews are still ongoing, so that number may change. Douglas County EF-2 (Forada) Todd County EF-1 (Eagle Bend) Plato Tornado EF-1 (McLeod, Carver, & Wright County) Milan to Glenwood Tornado EF-1 (50 mile...
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

Cooper, Armstrong High Schools Hit with Offensive Graffiti

Robbinsdale School District officials are busy removing graffiti after vandals targeted Cooper and Armstrong High Schools on Thursday. The vandalism includes vulgar language and sexually explicit content spray-painted on the school buildings. The facilities were also hit with eggs, toilet paper and silly string. Officials say these types of incidents...
ROBBINSDALE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Computer Science
KARE 11

Sailor returns to Minnesota for burial 81 years after death at Peal Harbor

BROWNS VALLEY, Minn. — A young man who died fighting for our country has finally been returned home for burial in Minnesota — more than 80 years after his death. Laverne "Budd" Nigg was just 23 years old when he died in the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, but the destruction that took place on that infamous day made identifying his remains impossible for decades.
BROWNS VALLEY, MN
KEYC

Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Town That Is The Worst if You Love Donuts

As free donuts are being handed out all over Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin today thanks to Donut Day (yes, it is a real thing), a list came out with some not-so-good news about donuts. Rent.com shared their list of the 10 worst cities in the United State for donut shops and unfortunately, Minnesota made the list. If you love Wisconsin, the news is even worse for you because you've got 2 two towns in the top 10 list.
MINNESOTA STATE
KOOL 101.7

Boy George And Culture Club Coming To Minnesota

Boy George and Culture Club are bringing their classic sound to Southern Minnesota for a night in the time machine. August 25 at the Mystic Showroom will be the night to re-live the 80s hits that Culture Club made famous. Culture Club had huge hits like "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me” and “Karma Chameleon”, also “Time (Clock of the Heart)” and “I’ll Tumble 4 Ya.”
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Ultimate Luxury: The Only 5-Star Hotel In Minnesota Is 90 Miles From Rochester

It's the only five-star rated hotel in the entire state of Minnesota. It just opened Wednesday, June 1st. And it's just a little under an hour and a half away from Rochester. You might be wondering (like I was) just what makes a hotel a 'five-star' hotel? Well, here's the definition, according to the Five Star Alliance, a luxury hotel site: "Five-star hotels are properties that offer their guests the highest levels of luxury through personalized services, a vast range of amenities, and sophisticated accommodations," the site said.
ROCHESTER, MN
Press & News

Press & News

Osseo, MN
112
Followers
161
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Press & News is comprised of Crow River News and Osseo-Maple Grove-Champlin-Dayton Press newspapers. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota dating back to 1923. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.pressnews.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/press_and_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy