ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnetrista, MN

2 new hires renege on agreements to join Rogers city staff

By By Sue Webber Contributing Writer
Press & News
Press & News
 3 days ago

The hiring of David Abel as Rogers’ new Community Development director and Nick Olson as the new City Planner has been reversed.

In a memo to the Rogers City Council, City Administrator Steve Stahmer announced that after accepting the job offers and being approved by the council on May 10, Abel and Olson both received counter offers from their current employer, the city of Minnetrista, to retain them as employees.

Abel and Olson informed Stahmer on May 16 and May 17, respectively, that they will be staying in their current positions in Minnetrista and will not be joining the Rogers staff, Stahmer said.

The memo appeared in the May 24 City Council meeting agenda under correspondence and reports, items not discussed at the council meeting.

“City staff continues to look at recruitment options to fill these positions,” Stahmer’s memo said.

Abel was slated to succeed Jason Ziemer, who resigned from Rogers as of April 15.

Olson was to replace Rogers Associate Planner Max Pattsner, who also resigned recently.

With the recent resignations of Ziemer and Pattsner, “administration has taken the opportunity to look at the needs of the Planning Department and backfill vacant positions with positions that will better suit the city,” said an earlier memo to the council from Stahmer and Assistant City Administrator Stacy Scharber.

“By hiring both of these candidates, we are able to fill a void in our city with two highly qualified individuals who have proven themselves to be a great working team and can hit the ground running in Rogers,” the memo said.

The council earlier also approved advertising for an Economic Development coordinator position. “This new three-person department will position the city with the ability to expand on the economic development occurring in our community along with taking care of our day-to-day needs of our residents in the area of planning,” the earlier memo said.

Comments / 0

Related
KARE 11

Waste Management halts yard waste pickup in several cities over staffing issues

Residents in communities across the metro were notified this week that Waste Management was pausing yard waste pickup due to a driver shortage. The cities of Stillwater, Robbinsdale, Columbia Heights, Vadnais Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony and St. Paul are all experiencing service interruptions, though other areas may also be impacted.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

MN communities get helping hand to re-work contaminated sites

Minnesota has more than 10,000 brownfield sites, which are abandoned or idled properties in need of contamination removal. State officials will soon provide grants to help retail corridors in underserved areas assess their own environmental threats. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) is using $2 million from the federal Environmental...
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Judge rules St. Paul vaccine mandate was improperly imposed

(St. Paul, MN) -- A Ramsey County judge has ruled the city of St. Paul improperly imposed a COVID vaccine mandate on its unionized employees without negotiating. Judge Leonardo Castro called the mandate an unfair labor practice. He wrote that city officials did what they thought was right in the midst of a pandemic but the mandate was intrusive and it required the employees to give up their bodily autonomy in order to keep their jobs. The unions sued last year. A city spokesperson says the judge’s decision is being reviewed.
SAINT PAUL, MN
kvsc.org

Highway 23 ‘North Gap’ Project Update from Paynesville to Richmond

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has an update on a major construction project on Highway 23 between Paynesville and Richmond. The project is called the ‘North Gap’ and beginning Monday, June 6 a detour of County Road 43 begins. The road will be closed from just north of Fellows Road to Highway 22 as workers replace a culvert.
PAYNESVILLE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Rogers, MN
City
Minnetrista, MN
Minnetrista, MN
Government
KEYC

Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Squirrel Causes Brief Power Outage In Prior Lake

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — A few thousand residents southwest of the Twin Cities lost power Sunday morning because of a squirrel interfering with equipment. The Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative said a squirrel “in contact with the substation equipment” caused the power outage in Prior Lake around 7 a.m. About 4,000 people were affected. Power was restored around 8 a.m., MVEC said.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
KEYC

Riverfront Drive closed in Old Town

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Parts of Riverfront Drive is temporarily closed for the weekend. The road is under development for the Riverfront Drive Demonstration Project. The project will change the roadway design between Plum and Rock Streets, in which sidewalks, parking locations, and road lanes will be redesigned. During the...
MANKATO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Planner#Advertising#24 City#Community Development#The Rogers City Council#The Planning Department
740thefan.com

Flooding threatens influential environmentalist’s property

MINNEAPOLIS – Flooding in northern Minnesota is threatening a a group of historic buildings, including a renowned environmentalist’s retreat in the Rainy River Basin. Rainy Lake just outside of International Falls is expected to rise another foot in the next few days and break a 1950 record. Resort, cabin and business owners across the region have been filling sandbags for days.
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Dunn Brothers Main Street Location Closes

Maple Grove Dunn Brothers Closes at Main Street Location. A popular coffee shop on Maple Grove’s Main Street has closed. Dunn Brothers closed this past week after maintaining that location for many years. The business didn’t post a statement on its Facebook page other than to reveal the location...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fire Guts Historic Fort Snelling Officer’s Building

Originally published June 2 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Fire gutted a historic building Thursday that’s part of Fort Snelling’s Upper Post. Minneapolis Fire Chief Bryan Tyner says multiple 911 calls about the fire at Building 53 — also known as the Historic Fort Snelling Officer’s Building — started coming in at about 2:30 p.m. When crews arrived, 40-50 mph winds were blowing the fire through the roof of the three-story brick building “like a tornado.” Tyner says workers inside were “lucky to get out,” with the last of the workers coming out when crews arrived. Two firefighters suffered minor hand burns from melting...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
willmarradio.com

Inspections continue on Willmar bridge hit by farm machinery

(Willmar MN-) The south shoulder on the Willmar Avenue Bridge over the Highway 71/23 Bypass is closed after the bridge was hit by a piece of farm machinery Tuesday afternoon. Jason Miller, Minnesota Department of Transportation Bridge Supervisor and Inspector, checked out the bridge and the roadway after the bridge was hit by a John Deere Field Cultivator being pulled by an implement dealer. Miller says they made it about halfway under the bridge before it hit the south-facing facia beam and bent the girder and a flange. The collision caused the southbound lane of the bypass to be closed for several hours while they cleaned up the wreckage.
Minnesota Reformer

Sources: Sen. Omar Fateh misled DFL colleagues about federal perjury case

State Sen. Omar Fateh of Minneapolis misled Senate Democratic leaders about his relationship with a man recently convicted of perjury, according to two DFL sources with knowledge of the conversations. Fateh’s brother-in-law and 2020 campaign volunteer Muse Mohamud Mohamed was convicted of lying to a federal grand jury last month, in a case stemming from a federal investigation into ballot fraud during the DFL 2020 primary.  The post Sources: Sen. Omar Fateh misled DFL colleagues about federal perjury case appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota DNR Has Helpful Advice for Dealing with Storm-Damaged Trees

Recent storms across the region have left many Northland residents dealing with the damage they caused, including fallen branches and storm damaged trees. Cleaning up after a storm can be overwhelming for homeowners. When it comes to tree damage, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the key is knowing which trees to save and which to remove. Knowing this information can enhance people’s safety and the survival of remaining trees.
MINNESOTA STATE
bizjournals

Amazon will build delivery facility in Anoka County

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will build a 140,000-square foot delivery station employing up to 600 people in the Anoka County city of Centerville, the latest move by the e-commerce giant to boost its Twin Cities distribution network. NorthMetroTV has a report on the plans by Seattle-based Amazon, which were approved...
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Kandiyohi County resident succumbs to COVID-related illness

(St. Paul MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Thursday released it's COVID-19 report from the past weekend. They reported 4813 additional cases and reinfections of COVID, and 9 deaths, including a person in their late 90s from Kandiyohi County. The 4813 cases average out to just over 1600 per day over the 3-day period. There were 131 cases reported in Stearns County, 35 in Kandiyohi, 12 in Pope, 9 in Chippewa, 8 in Meeker, 7 in Renville and 4 in Swift County.
redlakenationnews.com

Weekend closure of I-35W in Minneapolis will put thousands of drivers on detour

More than 100,000 drivers use Interstate 35W between downtown Minneapolis and Roseville each day, according to state traffic counts. This weekend all of them will be detoured. The Minnesota Department of Transportation will shut down both directions of the freeway between I-94 and Hwy. 280 from Friday night to Monday morning to allow crews to take down overpasses at 7th and 8th streets on the east end of downtown.
Hastings Star Gazette

PHOTOS: An oasis in Hastings is for sale

This Hastings house is a must see. The kitchen, dining room and living room share one open space. At the center of the room is a huge island with five sides. the unique island has a bar top and a stove top. A modern vent hood hangs above the stove.
Press & News

Press & News

Osseo, MN
112
Followers
161
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Press & News is comprised of Crow River News and Osseo-Maple Grove-Champlin-Dayton Press newspapers. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota dating back to 1923. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.pressnews.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/press_and_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy