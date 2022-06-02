2 new hires renege on agreements to join Rogers city staff

The hiring of David Abel as Rogers’ new Community Development director and Nick Olson as the new City Planner has been reversed.

In a memo to the Rogers City Council, City Administrator Steve Stahmer announced that after accepting the job offers and being approved by the council on May 10, Abel and Olson both received counter offers from their current employer, the city of Minnetrista, to retain them as employees.

Abel and Olson informed Stahmer on May 16 and May 17, respectively, that they will be staying in their current positions in Minnetrista and will not be joining the Rogers staff, Stahmer said.

The memo appeared in the May 24 City Council meeting agenda under correspondence and reports, items not discussed at the council meeting.

“City staff continues to look at recruitment options to fill these positions,” Stahmer’s memo said.

Abel was slated to succeed Jason Ziemer, who resigned from Rogers as of April 15.

Olson was to replace Rogers Associate Planner Max Pattsner, who also resigned recently.

With the recent resignations of Ziemer and Pattsner, “administration has taken the opportunity to look at the needs of the Planning Department and backfill vacant positions with positions that will better suit the city,” said an earlier memo to the council from Stahmer and Assistant City Administrator Stacy Scharber.

“By hiring both of these candidates, we are able to fill a void in our city with two highly qualified individuals who have proven themselves to be a great working team and can hit the ground running in Rogers,” the memo said.

The council earlier also approved advertising for an Economic Development coordinator position. “This new three-person department will position the city with the ability to expand on the economic development occurring in our community along with taking care of our day-to-day needs of our residents in the area of planning,” the earlier memo said.