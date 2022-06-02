Celtics and Warriors Have Strong Similarities

BOSTON -- The Celtics did their job in San Francisco, earning a split against the Warriors to steal home-court advantage in the NBA Finals. But the Celtics don't feel that way after getting embarrassed in Game 2 on Sunday night.For the first half of Sunday night, it felt like the Celtics were just a few adjustments away from doing the unthinkable: Going up 2-0 on the Warriors after taking the first two games of the NBA Finals on Golden State's home floor. The Celtics were down by just two points at halftime in Game 2, and if they if they...
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) -- Stephen Curry scored 29 points, Jordan Poole added 17 and the Golden State defense forced 19 turnovers Sunday night on the way to a 107-88 rout of the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.The win knotted up the best-of-seven series at a game apiece with the action now moving to Boston for Game 3 on Wednesday night."I thought everybody was more engaged," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after his team improved to 5-0 after a loss in these playoffs. "It's pretty obvious. Just our level of force and physicality was ramped up...
