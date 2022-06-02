ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Bruins' Nick Catalano commits to Augsburg

KAAL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) -- Another Austin Bruin has decided where he'll go for college. Forward...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

KAAL-TV

Winona tops Byron 6-5 in Section 1AAA Baseball Semifinal

(ABC 6 News) -- Bears fans hoped their baseball team could exact revenge for Bears softball when (3) Winona and (2) Byron collided in the Section 1AAA Semifinal on Saturday. James Durst was the starting pitcher for Byron, striking out the Winhawks' Quinn Larsen and Carter Schields to begin the game. Marcus Winter popped up to right to end what was an excellent start defensively for the Bears. Byron's defensive efforts continued into the second as Tyler Fox got the 6-3 out to first, by mere inches to send Winona's Eli Denisen back to the dugout.
WINONA, MN
KAAL-TV

Hayfield BB crushes Lyle-Pacelli 8-0 in Section 1A Semis, will face Southland for title

(ABC 6 News) -- On Saturday, the Hayfield Vikings baseball team lived up to their mascot's name in the Section 1A Semifinals in Austin. The defending champions faced number two Lyle-Pacelli with a shot at the section title game at stake. Head coach Kasey Krekling's unit was up 3-0 in the 5th inning when the raid truly began in earnest. Karver Heydt lined a blast into left, bringing home Easton Fritcher to make the score 4-0.
AUSTIN, MN
KAAL-TV

Lourdes beats P.E.M to advance to Section 1AA championship

(ABC 6 News) -- The Rochester Lourdes Eagles are one win away from a section championship and a state tournament berth. On a soggy Saturday morning, the Eagles did what they do best and jumped out to a large lead early and let pitching take care of the rest. Lourdes broke open a 1-0 game by scoring three runs in the third inning and fifth inning.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Southland baseball sneaks by R-P, eliminates L-P to enter Section 1A Championship

(ABC 6 News) -- Saturday, Southland Rebels baseball took the field in Austin, still hopeful for a Section 1A title shot. The number three Rebels took on fifth-seed Rushford-Peterson with the winner facing number two Lyle-Pacelli in the final elimination game later. The Trojans were up in the 5th inning when Southland's Tyson Stevens hit to left. As the throw went towards second for a seemingly routine out, the ball was ultimately off, allowing Eli Wolff to scamper to third.
AUSTIN, MN
KAAL-TV

K-M softball head coach Paul Mann on Section 1AAA loss

(ABC 6 News) -- Despite Kasson-Mantorville softball falling short of a state appearance on Thursday, KoMets head coach Paul Mann is not disappointed in his team in the slightest. "These girls were just awesome, great," Coach Mann stated. "They had a great season overall, I know it's not the ending...
KASSON, MN
KAAL-TV

Individual State Qualifiers from Day 1 of Section 1AA TxF Championships

(ABC 6 News) -- Day 1 of the Section 1AA Championships began Thursday in Lakeville with a handful of local athletes already state-bound. Kasson-Mantorville's David Obst claimed the boys 3200m in around 10 minutes to open the list of early qualifiers. Plainview-Elgin-Millville has its two State qualifiers in Lauren Rott and Nick Walch. Rott won the girls discus with a 130-05 attempt while Walch claimed the boys pole vault on a 12-03 try.
LAKEVILLE, MN
