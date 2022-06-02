The Best New Australian Music from May 2022

If you’ve been feeling “Cooped Up” without new Post Malone music, that’s about to change. On Friday, Posty unleashed his long-awaited fourth studio album Twelve Carat Toothache, which arrives nearly three years after the hit-laced 2019 LP Hollywood’s Bleeding. It’s been a busy few years for Malone, too. In that time, he watched as “Circles” became a global chart-topping hit, earned an Album of the Year nomination at the Grammys, and he began to dish out material for the new record. Hell, he even made a theme for Disney’s Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers film and announced that he’ll be having a child with his girlfriend.

