Music

The Best New Australian Music from May 2022

By Victor Romero
Complex
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re back at it for May 2022. We’ve got new music from...

Hello Magazine

Duchess Camilla surprises in bold dress for the Platinum Jubilee finale

The Duchess of Cornwall has stepped out with Prince Charles to celebrate the final day of what has been the most wonderful weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Camilla wore a statement emerald green coat dress to enjoy a busy Sunday with her husband Prince Charles. For her accessories, the Duchess opted for nude court heels and a matching handbag which complemented her outfit beautifully. It was the perfect look for the very special Big Lunch event which was held at the Oval Cricket Ground in London.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Viral Clip Shows Drake Reportedly Covering Tab for Two Women in Detroit Bar

A clip of Drake talking to a woman at a bar during a recent trip to Detroit has gone viral. The clip shows the Toronto native drinking with two women, for whom he bought drinks, according to TMZ. The woman with glasses—who introduces herself as Brittney—asks someone off-camera, “Want to...
Complex

Lakeyah and Latto Connect for New Single and Video “Mind Yo Business”

Fresh off the release of her new single “I Look Good,” Milwaukee-born rapper Lakeyah taps Latto for her latest offering, “Mind Yo Business.”. “I got the chance to collab with one of my favorite new era rap girls!” Lakeyah said about joining forces with Latto. “Both the song and the video are fire. I can’t wait for everyone to hear ‘Mind Yo Business.’”
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Logic Drops New Song “Bleed It” From Upcoming ‘Vinyl Days’ Project

Logic has been on a tear as of late, with him now dropping his latest song “Bleed It.”. The song will appear on the rapper’s upcoming project Vinyl Days, which is set to release on June 17 via Def Jam. “Bleed It” arrives on the heels of Logic’s recent track “Orville” with Blu & Exile and the title cut “Vinyl Days” with DJ Premier.
MUSIC
Complex

Stream Vory’s Debut Album ‘Lost Souls’ f/ Kanye West and More

Vory has unleashed his debut studio album, Lost Souls. The Grammy-winning artist began teasing the project in summer 2021, under the original title Lost Angels. Since then, Vory has expanded the album from eight to 17 tracks, including the previously released single “Do Not Disturb,” featuring Yung Bleu and Nav; as well as the Kanye West-assisted “Daylight.” Vory spoke about the latter cut during a recent with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, confirming the song was originally intended for Ye’s 2021 Donda album.
MUSIC
Complex

Eva Shaw Taps Pressa and Thouxanbanfauni on “EASTERISLAND”

Ahead of her album SOLO dropping June 17, Toronto producer Eva Shaw has shared its final single, “EASTERISLAND.”. Featuring fellow Torontonian Pressa and Thouxanbanfauni, the track shows off Shaw’s signature production style, beginning and ending with her iconic tagline “Eva Shaw on the DAW.”. The pairing of...
MUSIC
Complex

B-Lovee Links With Coi Leray on New Track “Demon”

Just two months after the release of his debut mixtape Misunderstood, B-Lovee teams up with Coi Leray for their new collaborative single “Demon.”. Produced by Fast Life Beats, Yo Benji, and Amart, “Demon” arrives with the pair set to joins forces for Coi’s Trendsetter Tour, which kicked off this week in San Francisco and features B-Lovee as the opening act.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Post Malone Releases New Album ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’ f/ The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Gunna, and More

If you’ve been feeling “Cooped Up” without new Post Malone music, that’s about to change. On Friday, Posty unleashed his long-awaited fourth studio album Twelve Carat Toothache, which arrives nearly three years after the hit-laced 2019 LP Hollywood’s Bleeding. It’s been a busy few years for Malone, too. In that time, he watched as “Circles” became a global chart-topping hit, earned an Album of the Year nomination at the Grammys, and he began to dish out material for the new record. Hell, he even made a theme for Disney’s Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers film and announced that he’ll be having a child with his girlfriend.
MUSIC
Complex

Wu-Tang Clan Celebrates ‘Wu-Tang Forever’ With 25th Anniversary Collection

Wu-Tang Clan commemorates 25 years of Wu-Tang Forever—the game-changing sophomore album that solidified their spot in hip-hop history. The Staten Island rap group connected with Get On Down and Legacy Recordings to release Wu-Tang Forever anniversary collection. The set includes the 4xLP album that comes with a lyric booklet, a silver-colored 7-inch single of “Triumph” with “Heaterz” on the b-side, as well as a reissue of the project’s double cassette. The items, which can be purchased separately or in a bundle, are available now for pre-order online. They are expected to ship out in late June or in July.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Complex

Here Are The First Week Projections for Post Malone’s ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’

Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Toothache has barely been out for a weekend, but experts are already making their predictions on how the LP will perform on the charts. As Hits Daily Double projected on Sunday, Posty’s latest album is expected to land in between 115,000 and 130,000 equivalent album units in its opening week, with the possibility of him earning the third No. 1 album of his career on the Billboard 200.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Strick Drops “Nelly Furtado,” Talks Lil Keed, YSL, Rap on Trial, More

Young Stoner Life Records artist Strick just dropped his new single “Nelly Furtado” just in time for summer. It’s an uptempo track that was inspired by the singer Nelly Furtado—best known for 2000s hits like “Promiscuous” and “Maneater”—and it arrives with a music video that shows Strick whipping it in a luxury car, surrounded by dancers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

Listen to KayCyy’s New EP ‘GUTI’ f/ 070 Shake

KayCyy has returned with his new EP titled GUTI (Get Used to It) via Columbia Records. His latest offering includes features from 070 Shake, Lancey Foux, and Annahstasia. KayCyy also dropped off the video for “Replay.”. KayCyy—a Minnesota native with Kenyan roots—recently shared the three-song EP TW20 50 in...
MUSIC
Complex

Polo G Releases New Song and Video “Distraction”

Polo G has returned with the slick video for his new single “Distraction.”. The track serves as the Chicago rapper’s first new solo music since the arrival of the deluxe edition of Hall of Fame last year. The lyrics see Polo getting introspective about not receiving enough respect for his talent, and opening up about his battle with drug addiction.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Here’s a First Look at ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’

An exclusive first look of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes aired prior to the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Based on the 2019 Suzanne Collins novel by the same name, the film serves as a prequel to The Hunger Games trilogy, the first of which debuted a decade ago. It will follow the teenage years of the character who will later become President Coriolanus Snow, played by Donald Sutherland. Tom Blyth has been tapped to play Coriolanus Snow.
MOVIES
Complex

Gucci Mane Celebrates His Wife Keyshia Ka’oir in Video for New Track “Mrs. Davis”

Nearly five years after Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir tied the knot, the couple showcases their love in the video for the Atlanta rapper’s new single “Mrs. Davis.”. The track doubles as a tribute to Keyshia, and for good reason. Since meeting Gucci in 2010, Ka’oir has stayed by Mr. Zone 6’s side through thick and thin, including when he spent two years behind bars after pleading guilty to a firearm possession charge in 2014.
MUSIC
Complex

Rowdy Rebel Returns With Video for New Song “Woo Nina”

As promised, Friday brought with it something new from Rowdy Rebel. In addition to rolling out his new track “Woo Nina,” Rowdy also enlisted G-Train Productions for its official video. The video was shot by Justin D’Orazio, with additional footage provided by @bellcaps and Frank Bonilla. The track, meanwhile, is produced by Luca Beats and Ara Beats.
MUSIC

