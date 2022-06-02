ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Boston Celtics hold one last practice session before tipping off NBA Finals vs Warriors

By Julian Tack
 3 days ago

(KTXL) — One day before tipping off game one of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, the Boston Celtics participate in their final practice session during Wednesday’s Media Day inside Chase Center.

FOX40

Fairfield man arrested after walking into hospital with stab wounds

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Fairfield police arrested two people in connection with the killing of 56-year-old Sao Lao in a neighborhood on Tuesday.  The suspects were identified as 34-year-old Sabrina Jo Banks and 41-year-old Christopher John Almendarez.  Police said officers went to a hospital on Tuesday around 11 a.m. for a report of a man with […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
FOX Sports

Can Warriors bounce back vs. Celtics in Game 2? I UNDISPUTED

The Boston Celtics took control of the NBA Finals last night with the 120-108 win. According to FOX Bet Sportsbook, the Golden State Warriors are again favorites for Game 2 at -4.5 points. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe share their Game 2 predictions.
BOSTON, MA
FOX40

Man arrested following Sacramento pallet yard fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — A man was arrested on arson charges in connection with a pallet yard fire that the Sacramento Fire Department has been working on since Tuesday night, according to the fire department. The fire began at 9 p.m., in a massive pallet yard along Ramona Avenue near Power Inn Road. Fire crews […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

North Sacramento shooting spurs homicide investigation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a homicide in the area of Lampasas Avenue and Edgewater Road following a nearby shooting, according to police. Police are asking drivers to use alternate routes. This is an ongoing investigation and updates will be provided when more information is available.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

75-year-old man convicted for 28 acts of child molestation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A former West Sacramento man is facing a possible sentence of 224 years in state prison for molesting a family member over the course of a seven-year period, according to the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office.   David John Sidhu, 75, molested a family member from the age of five to the […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

One arrested in connection with fire at Woodland Public Library

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Officers and firefighters from Woodland responded to a fire at the Woodland Public Library early Monday morning.  Woodland Police said that officers responded around 1:50 am after several items were burning near the building, damaging part of a stucco wall.  The person that called in the emergency said that a person […]
WOODLAND, CA
FOX40

CHP: 1 dead, multiple injuries in Grass Valley crash

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died and four people were injured after their vehicles were in a head on collision near Grass Valley on Saturday. California Highway Patrol Grass Valley officers were notified of the collision along with Cal Fire and Nevada County Consolidated Fire. After arriving on the scene, officers and other […]
GRASS VALLEY, CA
FOX40

These Sacramento-area counties are in the CDC’s “high” level of COVID-19 transmission

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Federal health officials moved several counties in California, including Sacramento County, into the “high” community level of COVID-19. Residents of Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer, Yolo and Solano counties are all being recommended to wear masks indoors, as those counties were placed in the “high” transmission category by the Centers for Disease […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Modesto Fire stresses water safety after weekend rescues

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Modesto firefighters are reminding people of the importance of water safety after rescuing six people from the Stanislaus river Sunday near Knights Ferry. “We have definitely seen an increase in numbers of people coming out here,” Joshua Jacobson said. Jacobson, with Sunshine Rafting Adventures, said they launch 70-80 rafts a day […]
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

4.1 earthquake shakes East Bay

(KRON) – A 4.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in the East Bay 2.5 to 3.7 miles north-northwest of Bay Point, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake, which happened at 5:07 a.m., has been felt as far west as Burlingame on the Peninsula and San Francisco’s Ocean Beach, as far north as Fairfield and […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Metro Fire at deadly 2-car crash in Orangevale

ORANGEVALE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said one person died after a two-vehicle car crash Tuesday night.  According to Metro Fire, the crash happened on Hazel Avenue between Elm and Central avenues in Orangevale. One other person has been taken to the hospital.  Metro Fire did not say if there were more […]
ORANGEVALE, CA
