Former Sacramento Kings draft pick Nik Stauskas reaches NBA Finals with the Boston Celtics
(KTXL) — Celtics guard Nik Stauskas, the former 2014 first round pick of the Kings, talks to FOX40's Sean Cunningham about his journey from Sacramento to the NBA Finals eight years later, finding his way to Boston this season and enjoying his first postseason experience.
