ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Former Sacramento Kings draft pick Nik Stauskas reaches NBA Finals with the Boston Celtics

By Sean Cunningham
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sVhta_0fxskjuE00

(KTXL) — Celtics guard Nik Stauskas, the former 2014 first round pick of the Kings, talks to FOX40’s Sean Cunningham about his journey from Sacramento to the NBA Finals eight years later, finding his way to Boston this season and enjoying his first postseason experience.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Fairfield man arrested after walking into hospital with stab wounds

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Fairfield police arrested two people in connection with the killing of 56-year-old Sao Lao in a neighborhood on Tuesday.  The suspects were identified as 34-year-old Sabrina Jo Banks and 41-year-old Christopher John Almendarez.  Police said officers went to a hospital on Tuesday around 11 a.m. for a report of a man with […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
FOX40

One dead, one injured after vehicles collide and burst into flames

SAN ANDREAS, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died and another was hospitalized after the vehicles they were driving collided and burst into flames near San Andreas on Saturday. The CHP did not specify where the crash occurred however, they said it was near the community of San Andreas. According to the CHP, a Ford vehicle […]
SAN ANDREAS, CA
FOX40

North Sacramento shooting spurs homicide investigation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a homicide in the area of Lampasas Avenue and Edgewater Road following a nearby shooting, according to police. Police are asking drivers to use alternate routes. This is an ongoing investigation and updates will be provided when more information is available.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
City
Sacramento, CA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Sacramento, CA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
California Basketball
Sacramento, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Marcus Smart Was Mic’d Up During The Finals And He Heavily Disrespects The Miami Heat: “This Isn’t The Heat Series. We Can’t Start Back, You Have To Start Up.”

The Eastern Conference was full of amazing teams this season, and at the beginning of the year, there were no certainties about which team would have made it to the 2022 NBA Finals. Fast forward to the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat faced off against...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Kevin Durant Reacts To Wild Celtics-Warriors Fourth Quarter

The Boston Celtics put together a jaw-dropping run in the fourth quarter to steal Game 1 of the NBA Finals away from the Golden State Warriors. Boston opened up the final period with an avalanche of 3-pointers, knocking down nine attempts from the beyond the arc. Al Horford led the charge my making all four of the shots he took during the final 12 minutes.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nik Stauskas
NBC Sports

Steph Curry seems mystified by Game 1 performances of Horford, White

Like teammate Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry didn't appear to be in an overly congratulatory mood following Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals. After Green insisted the Warriors dominated for roughly 42 minutes before faltering, Curry at least seemed to acknowledge that Golden State will need to make some adjustments against the Boston Celtics rather than Green's "we'll be fine" mentality.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Ktxl#Nexstar Media Inc
The Spun

Jalen Rose Reveals Prediction For Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals

ESPN NBA analyst Jalen Rose might have to rethink his prediction for the NBA Finals after what we all saw last night. On Thursday's edition of Get Up, the former NBA star said he's going with the Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors to knock off the Boston Celtics. He has Golden State winning in seven games.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Draymond Green makes bold declaration ahead of Game 2 of Finals

Draymond Green, in true Draymond Green fashion, is remaining defiant despite his team’s meltdown in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors forward Green reacted to Thursday’s loss to the Boston Celtics on the latest episode of his podcast for The Volume this week. One notable moment in the episode saw Green make a bold declaration — that he would not play as poorly as he did in Game 1 again this series.
BOSTON, MA
FOX40

FOX40

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy