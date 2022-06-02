Nemanja Bjelica on his first taste of the NBA Finals with the Warriors, reflects on time with Sacramento Kings

The Boston Celtics put together a jaw-dropping run in the fourth quarter to steal Game 1 of the NBA Finals away from the Golden State Warriors. Boston opened up the final period with an avalanche of 3-pointers, knocking down nine attempts from the beyond the arc. Al Horford led the charge my making all four of the shots he took during the final 12 minutes.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO