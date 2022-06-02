ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Nemanja Bjelica on his first taste of the NBA Finals with the Warriors, reflects on time with Sacramento Kings

By Sean Cunningham
 3 days ago

(KTXL) — Former Kings forward Nemanja Bjelica chats with FOX40’s Sean Cunningham about reaching the NBA Finals with the Golden State Warriors, why it’s a dream come true and reflects on is time in Sacramento.

