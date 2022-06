COMSTOCK — The 21st Comstock Windmill Festival kicks off Thursday, June 9, with additional acts just announced to the line-up. Opening Thursday night is Niki Rezac. Niki’s first single, “Where Have I Been All My Life” was released in December 2018, and her album was released in May 2022. Also performing Thursday night, The Frontmen of Country features three singers from three of the top country bands of the ‘90s: Larry Stewart of Restless Heart, Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas and Richie McDonald of Lonestar. All have garnered Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music Vocal Group of the Year honors, and have compiled 30 number one singles.

COMSTOCK, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO