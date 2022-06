There are so many unique houses in Killeen Texas, but I felt like this house in particular had to be talked about due to the fact that it is Pride Month. First, credit where credit is due. I initially saw this house on Zillow Gone Wild, and at first I didn't believe it was real. I drove by to confirm it, and yes, this place exists. You can see it for yourself at 1012 N 10th St. in Killeen (or scroll down for some pics).

KILLEEN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO