SACRAMENTO, Calif — The California Department of Parks and Recreation has proposed building a hotel in Old Sacramento. The hotel's proposed location would be just in front of the California State Railroad Museum on I Street. A representative with the California State Parks says the purpose of the proposed hotel development is "to collect, preserve, study, restore, reconstruct, exhibit, and interpret this history for the education, recreation, and enjoyment of park visitors."

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO