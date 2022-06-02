ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeville, MA

Meet Apponequet Regional High School's Top 10 Graduates of 2022

By Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 3 days ago

LAKEVILLE — The following students are graduating from Apponequet Regional High School at the academic top of the senior class.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26n7S3_0fxsgZbK00

1. Karina Jacobsen

The Valedictorian for the Class of 2022 is Karina Jacobsen. She is a four-year member of the Select Choir, Jazz, and Marching bands, where she served as drum major. She was a four-year member and Captain of the Math Team, a Laker Leader, and served in the Student Government and Student Council. Karina has been an integral part of the Apponequet Players all four years of high school and was selected as the lead actress for the Spring Musical. Karina is the recipient of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents Francis W. Gallishaw Award, the Certificate of Merit from the Society of Women Engineers, and the John Sexton Band Award, among many other prestigious honors. In the fall, Karina will be attending the Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science at the University of Miami where she will be majoring in Marine Biology and Ecology.

2. Caleb Procaccini

The Class of 2022 Salutatorian is Caleb Procaccini. He has been an active member of our school’s DECA chapter earning DECA District awards three times. Caleb is an All-state linebacker, Shriner’s All-Star, National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete, Otto Graham Award nominee, and served as Captain of the football and lacrosse teams. Outside of school Caleb volunteers his time on mission trips and coaching young players. He is excited to begin his college career at Colgate University where he plans to play football and study biology on a pre-med track.

3. Peyton Goodman

Goodman is a four-year member of the band for which she served as the Vice President during her Senior year. She is also a valued member of the Math Team, Student government, and the LIFE Club. The recipient of the awards such as the Michael Lyonnais Band award, John and Abigail Adams Scholarship, and several science awards. Peyton is actively involved in volunteer work with the Pan-Mass Challenge for cancer awareness and various activities for Down Syndrome awareness. Next year Peyton will be attending Barnard College of Columbia University, majoring in psychology.

4. Chloe Rogers

Rogers is a 2022 Massachusetts State DECA champion who has also won many awards in the science department. These include biology, chemistry, physics and anatomy and physiology. Chloe is the dedicated Captain of the varsity majorettes team as a feature twirler. She is the recipient of the 2022 NEMA majorette scholarship. Chloe will be attending Vassar College in the fall to study biology with plans of becoming an orthodontist.

5. Katie White

White is an accomplished athlete in swimming. She is the recipient of the school-wide Voice of Democracy essay contest and a member of the National Honor Society. She has been honored with awards in biology from the science department. Katie has signed a National Letter of Intent to be a member of the Division I Women’s Swimming and the Diving team at Villanova University where she will be majoring in biology.

6. Devin Sylvia

Sylvia is an accomplished athlete in both swimming and soccer. She has been named South Coast Conference’s MVP for soccer and was selected as a member of the Standard-Times Super Team for swimming four years in a row. Devin also earned the South Coast Conference sportsmanship award. She has earned numerous science awards, served as President of the National Honor Society, a Laker Leader, and has served as a member of student government and student council. Devin will attend Ithaca College where she will study Physical therapy and play soccer.

7. Dylan Weiner

Weiner is an accomplished artist. He thoroughly enjoys studying fashion and honing his drawing skills in Advanced Placement Art. Dylan is a National Honor Society member who volunteers his time at Between The Roses Florist. These experiences have only furthered his interest in a career in fashion. In the fall Dylan will be attending Massachusetts College of Art and Design with a major in Fashion Design.

8. Lauren Goyette

Goyette serves in student government as the Class of 2022 President. She is a four-year member of the field hockey team, served on the student council, school council, and as a Laker Leader. Lauren qualified for states through the DECA program and spent much of her time planning events for her classmates. Outside of school, Lauren has been a dancer for 15 years. In the fall, Lauren will attend Salve Regina University.

9. Emma Marra

Marra was honored with the Women’s Engineer Award, in addition to various science awards in the field of biology and physics. Emma is a member of both the basketball and spring track teams. She is a two-time SCC All-Star Honorable Mention honoree and the recipient of the girl’s defensive MVP award for the Apponequet Basketball team. She is a four-time SCC All-Star and the recipient of the girl’s coaches award for the Spring track team. Emma will be attending Bridgewater State University in the fall.

10. Riley Levrault

Levrault is a three-sport varsity athlete who was integral to all of her team's successes. She has played at the varsity level for field hockey, basketball, and lacrosse since her sophomore year. She served as the class treasurer with the student government, as a Laker Leader, and as the secretary of the National Honors Society. As a leader in the school and on the field, Riley volunteered her time coaching FLBC youth basketball and with the Apponequet Athletic Boosters. Riley will be attending Wheaton College in the fall, majoring in biology.

The Standard-Times

The Standard-Times

