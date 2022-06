The 45-year-old man, who legally purchased semiautomatic rifle at a local gun shop less than three hours before the shooting, went to the local hospital and shot his doctor to death because the surgeon didn’t fix his back pain. On May 19, the shooter went into the hospital for a back surgery. Over the next few weeks, he called his back surgeon multiple times complaining of back pain and sought further treatment. The doctor saw the man for additional treatment on May 24, but the pain allegedly continued. On June 1, he again phoned the doctor to complain about back pain and wanted more help.

