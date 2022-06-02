“Greening” your Summer Activities

Oceanside, CA – On Sunday June 5th, 2022, at 0819 hours, the Oceanside Police Department responded to a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian on Benet Rd near the intersection of Leepish Dr. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive female lying on the southern sidewalk of Benet Rd. The suspect vehicle involved had fled prior to officer’s arrival. OFD personnel attempted life saving measures, however, the pedestrian was pronounced at the scene. Based on witness statements and physical evidence, the preliminary investigation believes the female was walking eastbound on the southern sidewalk when a black Honda SUV also traveling eastbound on Benet Rd drove onto the sidewalk and struck the pedestrian. The suspect vehicle then made a U-turn and fled the scene westbound on Benet Rd. At this time it is unknown if alcohol or speed were a factor in this collision. The name of the deceased has not been released pending family notification.

OCEANSIDE, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO