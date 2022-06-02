ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iQOO Neo6 is stylish smartphone designed for gamers

By Rachael Sharpe
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 4 days ago

iQOO – an independent sub-brand of Vivo – has announced the iQOO Neo6 outside of China. The stylish-looking flagship smartphone has been designed for gamers and offers an impressive spec list including the Snapdragon 870 5G chip and at a very affordable price point, too.

Equipped with the Snapdragon 870 5G Mobile Platform, that provides lower power consumption, excellent cooling, and powerful processing, the iQOO Neo6 also boasts all-around enhanced V6 UFS 3.1 high-speed memory chip that improves UFS performance by supporting the brand-new HID advanced defragmentation technology.

iQOO Neo6 is equipped with Defragmentation 2.0 – a stream technology designed to prevent storage fragmentation, improve overall performance and eliminate lag. iQOO say it works by allowing the smartphone to classify and store data based on its different attributes, reducing the probability of file fragmentation by 25%.

The Extended RAM 2.0 in iQOO Neo6 allows part of the ROM to be utilized as RAM – this means the Neo6 8GB model offers a maximum of 12GB RAM, while the 12GB model tops out at 16GB of RAM. This is good news for users as it will reduce application start-up time and optimize memory usage to allow multiple applications to run smoothly at the same time.

While a 4700mAh battery isn’t particularly large these days, the 80W FlashCharge means it’ll be ready to go in no time - 50% battery in only 12 minutes in fact – so it shouldn’t be a problem. The iQOO Neo6 also has a smart charging mode that helps detect the user’s sleep time and adjusts the charging time accordingly, which iQOO says extends the battery lifespan by a quarter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LQYBe_0fxsdn2p00

(Image credit: iQOO)

iQOO Neo6: Gaming DNA

The cooling system in any gaming smartphone is an important consideration and iQOO seems to have made it a priority. The new phone features a ‘Cascade Cooling System’, which is an innovative heat dissipation system that accelerates heat transfer. There are five-layer 3D graphite cooling plates in the system that fit closely with the heat source, making full use of the space in the device.

The iQOO Neo6 features an 120Hz E4 AMOLED Display supporting a rate of 120Hz and can display 120 frames per second, which should provide a superb gaming experience. The precise touch response on iQOO Neo6 allows users to adjust the touch recognition based on personal preference for smooth and continuous screen swiping. There’s also a Dual Stereo Speaker.

iQOO Neo6: Camera system

A 64MP OIS main camera, 8MP wide-angle, and 2MP super macro make up the iQOO Neo6’s rear triple camera system, which supports 4K/60fps video recording. Up front there’s a 19MP selfie camera. It’s an impressive set-up for a gaming phone and iQOO are promising clear photos, even in low light – we can’t wait to get it on test.

iQOO Neo6: Price and availability

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EdQDh_0fxsdn2p00

(Image credit: iQOO)

Coming in Dark Nova and Cyber Rage colors, the stylish looking iQOO Neo6, described by iQOO as having a “retro-futuristic design’ has now launched in India priced at ₹34,999 (about $450/£350) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model and ₹39,999 (about $515/£400) for the 12GB/256GB version. We’re waiting on IQOO to announce what other markets the phone will be launched in.

DIY Photography

This slow motion Apollo 11 launch footage shot in 1969 still looks absolutely incredible today

This is a video we’ve actually featured before, way back in 2014, but it appears to be making the rounds on social media again and it’s well worth a revisit. It was shot by NASA, obviously, and it’s footage of the Apollo 11 launch, shot on 16mm film at 500 frames per second in 1969. Now, that might not seem like a lot compared to the crazy slow motion cameras available today, but 53 years ago, that was pretty impressive!
WWD

Amélie Pichard Designs Travel Wardrobe for Baserange

To alleviate the stress from packing for summer getaways, Baserange tapped accessories designer Amélie Pichard to create a capsule wardrobe, out June 27, that draws upon the styling hacks she developed as a frequent flier. Pichard was introduced to the French-Danish innerwear label prior to a 10-day excursion around...
Digital Camera World

SmallRig Forevala U60 review

This budget USB mic is a strong contender for a place on your desktop thanks to a solid metal build, multiple polar patterns and the ability to record high-quality audio. Foam padding on the base and arms helps dampen noise-inducing vibrations from other devices on your desktop. It will certainly elevate the production values of your sound recordings to a higher level.
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

