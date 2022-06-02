ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Happy Pride Month! Read about its history here

By Jovita Trujillo
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kk9fq_0fxsd3im00

It’s officially Pride Month . Every year throughout June, people around the United States commemorate the Stonewall riots, which occurred at the end of June 1969. Throughout the month there are events, marches, parades, parties, and festivals, recognizing the repressive legal and social period for LGBTQI+ while celebrating the movement with pride. Read some history about how it all started below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18oZoq_0fxsd3im00 GettyImages

The Stonewall riots started after police raided the Stonewall Inn, one of the few establishments that welcomed gay, lesbian, and transgender people, on June 28, 1969. When police got violent, the LGBT+ community in Greenwich Village fought back, and the cops lost control of the situation. The community continued protesting for several nights before forming activist groups, demanding the right to live openly without the fear of being arrested regardless of their sexual orientation.

Marsha P. Johnson was a Black trans woman and gay liberation activist. They are one of the prominent figures in the Stonewall uprising of 1969 along with the Latina trans woman Sylvia Rivera. In 1970 they went on to cofound Street Transvestite Action Revolutionaries Shelter (STAR) for homeless transgender youth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nasGk_0fxsd3im00 GettyImages

In 1970, one year after the uprising, the first gay pride marches took place in New York and were known as the Christopher Street Liberation Day. That same year other activists around the US organized marches, like the Chicago Gay Liberation which planned a march.

RELATED:

The Spice Girls are invited to reunite for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Christina Aguilera announces she will be headlining the 2022 LA Pride

By 1972 Gay Pride marches took place in Boston, Dallas, Milwaukee, Atlanta, Brighton, Buffalo, Detroit, Miami, Philadelphia, and San Francisco. NYC’s Pride March is consistently North America’s biggest reaching an estimated 2 million attendees by 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VSELC_0fxsd3im00 GettyImages


As noted by Green Matters, marriage equality laws have coincided with Pride month. In June 2011 New York State voted to legalize same-sex marriage. Then, on June 27, 2015, just before the NYC Pride March, the U.S. Supreme Court made it legal for same-sex couples to marry across the country.

Three presidents have officially declared pride month. The first one to do so was Bill Clinton in 199 and 2000, who declared June “Gay & Lesbian Pride Month.” President Barack Obama declared June LGBT Pride Month each year he was in office from 2009 to 2016. President Joe Biden declared June LGBTQ+ Pride Month in 2021 and in 2022 he issued a proclamation recognizing June as Pride Month. “Today, the rights of LGBTQI+ Americans are under relentless attack. Members of the LGBTQI+ community — especially people of color and trans people — continue to face discrimination and cruel, persistent efforts to undermine their human rights,” read a portion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fLD38_0fxsd3im00 GettyImages

Comments / 2

Related
CNET

Pride Month 2022: LGBTQ Parades, Events and Activities This June

This June marks the 52nd celebration of Pride Month, a time when millions of people come together in support of the LGBTQ community by walking in parades and attending festivals. As with past years, you can also join the celebration virtually. President Joe Biden proclaimed June as LGBTQ Pride Month...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Atlanta, NY
New York City, NY
Society
City
Philadelphia, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
City
Buffalo, NY
The Guardian

Kimmel on baby formula shortage: ‘Never been a better time to force women to have kids’

Jimmy Kimmel opened Tuesday’s show with the national shortage on baby formula, which has left parents desperate and led authorities to warn people not to try to make their own recipe. “I don’t know – I’m sure the ivermectin and bleach people could figure this out for us,” Kimmel deadpanned. “Just mix you up some Gatorade and some baby powder, throw in some breakfast sausage and it blend it up real good, the baby should be fine.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvia Rivera
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Pride March#Pride Month#Gay People#Gay Rights#Transgender People#Racism#Lgbtqi#Gettyimages#Latina
Daily Mail

AOC shows off ring on engagement finger for the first time as she appears with Puerto Rico governor after long-term boyfriend Riley Roberts proposes

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was seen sporting her new engagement ring during an appearance with the governor of Puerto Rico. Thursday's meeting, which aimed to push the U.S. to respect the Puerto Rico's right to self-government, marks the first time AOC has publicly shown off her new bling. The 32-year-old...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Conversation U.S.

50 years after ‘Napalm Girl,’ myths distort the reality behind a horrific photo of the Vietnam War and exaggerate its impact

The “Napalm Girl” photograph of terror-stricken Vietnamese children fleeing an errant aerial attack on their village, taken 50 years ago this month, has rightly been called “a picture that doesn’t rest.” It is one of those exceptional visual artifacts that draws attention and even controversy years after it was made. In May 2022, for example, Nick Ut, the photographer who captured the image, and the photo’s central figure, Phan Thi Kim Phuc, made news at the Vatican as they presented a poster-size reproduction of the prize-winning image to Pope Francis, who has emphasized the evils of warfare. In 2016, Facebook...
ENTERTAINMENT
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
51K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy