Drew Timme returning to Gonzaga for senior season

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ZsyO_0fxschr600

SPOKANE, Wash. — Star forward Drew Timme and wing Julian Strawther said Wednesday they will drop out of the NBA draft and return to the Gonzaga basketball team next season, a decision announced a day after guard Rasir Bolton also said he would return to the Bulldogs.

Timme is the reigning West Coast Conference player of the year, and led the Zags with an average of 18.4 points per game last season. He added 6.8 rebounds per game and was an AP Second Team All-American.

“I’m back,” Timme tweeted late Wednesday, which was the deadline to drop out of the NBA draft and return for his senior year.

All five Gonzaga starters declared for the NBA draft after last season. Only center Chet Holmgren, who is expected to be a first-round pick, and guard Andrew Nembhard remain in the draft.

The 6-foot-7 Strawther averaged 11.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game last season while starting 31 of 32 games.

Bolton is returning to Gonzaga using the COVID-19 waiver granted to all players from the 2020-21 season. He joined the Zags last season as a graduate transfer from Iowa State.

Bolton averaged 11.2 points, 2.3 assists and 2.4 rebounds while starting all 32 games for the Bulldogs. He led the Zags in 3-pointers (64) and 3-point percentage (46.0).

Timme, Strawther and Bolton helped the Bulldogs advance to their 23rd straight NCAA Tournament.

