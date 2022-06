SEATTLE - The Seattle Police Department is looking to identify two suspects they say carjacked a man at gunpoint while he was at a carwash and shot him in the eye. Just before 2 a.m. on April 25, the victim was sitting in his vehicle at one of the self-serve car wash bays at the Brown Bear Car Wash on NE 145th Street in Lake City, according to police. He told FOX 13 that he pulled into the car wash to eat a burger because the area was so well-lit.

