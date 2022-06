Congratulation to Kim Olsson! She submitted the winning photo in the Town’s 2021 Annual Report cover photo contest. This year, more than a dozen people submitted over 40 photographs to the competition. Thank you to everyone who participated, and we hope you will again next year. For the winning photo, Kim received a $75 Visa gift card and a copy of the 2021 Annual Report.

