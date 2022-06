LOS ANGELES -- Tyler Anderson might have hoped his chances for success would improve when he joined the Dodgers last offseason, even if it may not be as a full-time starter. Injuries have now allowed Anderson to be a fixture in Los Angeles’ rotation, and he’s more than fulfilling his role. In 10 appearances (eight starts), he’s pitched to a 2.59 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP. And on Friday night, in the Dodgers’ 6-1 win over the Mets at Dodger Stadium, the left-hander extended his scoreless-innings streak to 26 against an offense that has the second most runs scored in MLB.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO