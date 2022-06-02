ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Comets take down top seeded Monarchs to reach Class 5 Region B finals

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMPTON, Va. — Granby High School has been the upstart team coming into the Class 5 Region B semifinals. They carried their #4 seed and momentum against #1 Menchville and it didn't seem to...

Monarchs capture region title with win over Warriors

NORFOLK, Va. — The Class 5 Region B boys soccer final had a pair of Peninsula District schools crossing paths for a title. Menchville would go on to top Kecoughtan 4-3 on Friday night from Powhatan Field in Norfolk. The Monarchs would open the scoring with a Zach Robinson header for a goal and a 1-0 lead.
NORFOLK, VA
Comets streak to Class 5 Region B title as they rally past Warriors

HAMPTON, Va. — Granby High School appeared to be peaking at just the right time. The Comets rallying twice in their Class 5 Region B final matchup with Nansemond River on Friday night. Aren Miller capped things with a walk-off single to left that scored Connor Houser in the bottom 10th for a 4-3 win.
HAMPTON, VA
Hampton quartet fares well at PIAA track

Hampton brought back one state medal, one personal-best time and a vanload of memories from the PIAA Class 3A track and field championships May 27-28 at Shippensburg. Senior Matt DeMatteo placed eighth in the 300-meter hurdles to win his first PIAA track medal, and junior Ava Vitiello ran the fastest 1,600 of her life to finish 18th against Pennsylvania’s best high school milers.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Blog: Calm weather locally, first tropical storm of the season officially forms

Another awesome day is ahead for Hampton Roads with low humidity, nice temperatures and just a bit of a breeze off the ocean from time to time. Temperatures Sunday will be around 80 degrees. We’ll enjoy dewpoints once again in the upper 50s and low 60s. Remember that the dewpoint is a measure of how much moisture is in the air. The higher the number, the more moisture there is. So, anytime we see dewpoints only in the upper 50s to low 60s in June, it’s something to appreciate! That means it will feel rather nice outside today and rather refreshing tonight and into Monday morning as temperatures Monday morning start out in the 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
Search underway for missing boater after vessel found on shore in Hampton VA

The Virginia Marine Police are investigating a missing boater after a boat was found washed ashore between Grandview Beach and Factory Point in Hampton, VA. At approximately 06:40 am on June 4, 2022, the Virginia Marine Police received a call from a citizen walking along Grandview Beach regarding a vessel found washed up on shore. The Virginia Marine Police believe at least one person is missing and are currently conducting an investigation to determine the last know whereabouts of the vessel’s operator. While the operator is believed to be the vessel’s owner, their identity is being withheld at this point in the investigation.
HAMPTON, VA
Traffic Alert: Indian River Road eastbound reopens at I-64 in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: Indian River Road eastbound has reopened, the Virginia Beach Police Department said. Indian River Road eastbound is closed at the intersection with Interstate 64 in Virginia Beach after a cement truck overturned Friday afternoon. The Virginia Beach Police Department said the road is closed...

