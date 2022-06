PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We have a sample of June gloom as we take down the first weekend of the month. We are going to remain a bit cloudy with moments of heavy rain Sunday. The forecast is going to feel different than Saturday, as the rain is going to be more hit-or-miss than widespread. The morning may actually have some areas of broken clouds, too. Throughout the day Portland will have a chance for a developing shower and even a stray thunderstorm. Temperatures will start in the upper 50s, warming to the upper 60s by afternoon.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 15 HOURS AGO