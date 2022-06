Christina Huang, a senior at Ridgewood High School in New Jersey, is proud of her Chinese American heritage. But lately during the pandemic, it hasn’t been easy. “I actually had someone cough on me, like take off their mask and cough on me, when I was out with my parents. And at the moment, I didn’t really understand,” Huang said. “I was very confused because it seemed very, just the look on his face, very hateful and like spiteful.”

RIDGEWOOD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO