BOSTON -- Draymond Green did what Draymond Green does best in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. He got under the skin of Golden State's opponent.After scoffing at the deadly three-point shooting of the Celtics' supporting cast following Game 1, Green brought his trolling to the floor in Game 2 on Sunday night. He played his usual physical defense and drew a bunch of fouls. He was pushing and shoving for the ball any chance he got. He jawed with several players in green throughout the game, and even got into a few dustups along the way.Green only scored nine...

BOSTON, MA ・ 47 MINUTES AGO