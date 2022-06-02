ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Football rumours: Leeds hopeful of staving off City interest in Kalvin Phillips

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
What the papers say

Leeds reportedly remain hopeful of retaining midfielder Kalvin Phillips, in the face of strong interest from Manchester City. According to The Sun, Pep Guardiola has prioritised finding the Premier League champions a replacement for Fernandinho, with Phillips a leading contender to fill the vacancy. However, Leeds bosses are considered to be quietly optimistic of hanging on to the 26-year-old after the side managed to avoid relegation on the final day of the season.

The same paper also says Wolves are nearing a deal for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Joao Palhinha. The 26-year-old has reportedly agreed to terms on a long-term contract worth around £20m, with Wolves boss Bruno Lage believed to be a huge admirer of the Portugal international.

Burnley’s James Tarkowski (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Aston Villa, Everton, West Ham, Newcastle and Fulham are all lining up moves for relegated Burnley’s out-of-contract 29-year-old defender James Tarkowski, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Manchester Evening News reports Manchester United are targeting Ajax defender Jurrien Timber. Braga’s David Carmo has also been identified as a potential fall-back option.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jude Bellingham in action for England (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Jude Bellingham: Bild reports Real Madrid will wait until 2023 to make a move for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

Jules Kounde: Spanish outlet Sport says Chelsea have opened talks with Sevilla about a potential transfer for the 23-year-old defender.

