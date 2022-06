Memories of 1981 came flooding back as Desert Crown stormed to success in the Cazoo Derby, to provide Sir Michael Stoute with his sixth victory in the premier Classic. It was that year that Stoute first struck gold at Epsom with the incomparable Shergar, but the 2022 model, a lightly-raced son of Nathaniel, did his best impression of the great horse as Richard Kingscote produced a textbook effort in the saddle for a first British Classic win on just his second Derby ride.

