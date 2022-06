MILWAUKEE -- Lorenzo Cain has been around a long time and has no illusions about what will happen to his playing time once the Brewers get a little healthier. “Mentally, honestly, I don’t know what to do up there right now,” Cain said on Friday. “My swing is kind of all over the place. I haven’t been able to figure things out. They already told me before [right fielder Hunter] Renfroe got hurt that my playing time was probably going to be a lot less. But Renfroe got hurt, so I’ve had to get in there probably more than they want me to right now.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO