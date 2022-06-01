The Bulletin | Spring/Summer 2022

Working within the Communications and Marketing Office, the Director of Communications and Marketing is responsible for developing, implementing and assessing a marketing and communication strategy to promote Goshen College’s story, values, and outcomes for all of the college’s constituents. The director will be involved in the day-to-day work, is responsible for the management and supervision of the team, and will work closely with other college departments to articulate how GC meets the needs of students, the larger community and the church in a changing world. The director implements strategies to prioritize activities for the highest impact, return on investment and outcomes.

GOSHEN, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO