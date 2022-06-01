ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, IN

The Bulletin | Spring/Summer 2022

goshen.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Spring/Summer 2022 issue of The Bulletin will arrive in mailboxes in early June. Look for yours!. This issue’s feature stories include several examples of how vision, imagination and dreams have become or are becoming reality at Goshen College. With a digital illustration of a...

www.goshen.edu

Comments / 0

Related
goshen.edu

Photographer/Videographer

The Goshen College Photographer/Videographer is a visual storyteller and is key to the Communication and Marketing Office team that is collaboratively working to create a high volume and wide variety of creative, compelling photo and video content of people and events to drive student enrollment, alumni/donor support and engagement with the college.
GOSHEN, IN
goshen.edu

Director of Communications and Marketing

Working within the Communications and Marketing Office, the Director of Communications and Marketing is responsible for developing, implementing and assessing a marketing and communication strategy to promote Goshen College’s story, values, and outcomes for all of the college’s constituents. The director will be involved in the day-to-day work, is responsible for the management and supervision of the team, and will work closely with other college departments to articulate how GC meets the needs of students, the larger community and the church in a changing world. The director implements strategies to prioritize activities for the highest impact, return on investment and outcomes.
GOSHEN, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Dottie’s Offers A Variety Of Ice Cream

NORTH WEBSTER - Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for Dottie’s Soda Shop, 114 N. Main St., North Webster. Co-owner Curtis Grady said Dottie’s opened before the weekend of Halloween. He said he and his wife, Angie, opened up the store next to KiZa Designs.
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
WNDU

Niles Riverfest underway all weekend

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Are you looking to have some fun this weekend?. If so, head up to Michigan, because the Niles Riverfest is back!. All weekend, you can enjoy live music, vendors, good food and carnival rides. There’s also kayak rentals and lumberjacks will be throwing axes. The...
NILES, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goshen, IN
abc57.com

City of Goshen announces Water Fest celebration

GOSHEN, Ind. -- The first ever Water Fest will be hosted by the City of Goshen Stormwater Department on June 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mill Street Park. Water Fest will include the unveiling of the 2022 storm drain mural art project, with a theme of raising awareness about clean city water and its connections to the city storm drains.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Barns at Nappanee to host Civil War Days reenactment event

NAPPANEE, Ind. -- Nappanee’s Civil War Days will be hosted at The Barns of Nappanee in conjunction with the Power from the Past Outdoor Museum from June 11 to June 12. Admission for the event is free, and hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on the first day, and 9.am. to 3 p.m. for day two.
NAPPANEE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Elise Wins 1st Annual ‘Warsaw’s Got Talent’ With ‘Video Games’

An original song titled “Video Games” sung by a North Webster man won the first annual “Warsaw’s Got Talent” at First Friday. David Elise’s singing talent was selected for the top prize by judges Joe Thallemer, Warsaw mayor; Kyle Dukes, Kosciusko County sheriff; and Lakesha Green, Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts executive director.
WARSAW, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goshen College#Creator#Midwestern#Anabaptist
goshenindiana.org

2022 ROAD CONSTRUCTION TO BRING TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS THROUGH SUMMER

Projects from multiple entities will make for a busy road construction season this summer, and the City of Goshen asks for patience and calm from commuters as some thoroughfares are closed for work to get done. The City, along with state and private entities, have various projects in the works...
GOSHEN, IN
95.3 MNC

Another bird flock in Indiana with avian flu

Another bird flock in Indiana with avian flu. It’s a flock of about 100 birds in the Fort Wayne area. The State Board of Animal Health says the flock’s owner noticed an unexplained death of eight birds in less than 24 hours and called the federal Health Birds Hotline.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Indiana candy company announces voluntary recall

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. -- As a direct result of a recent Jif Peanut Butter recall, the Albanese Confectionery Group of Merrillville is voluntarily recalling the company’s Mini and Giant Peanut Butter Cups. The company made the recall out of caution for the potential contamination of Salmonella from the peanut butter...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
parkview.com

An Angola teen finds her footing post-COVID

Grace Albert was an active 17-year-old, showing animals in 4-H, taking dance classes and enjoying her senior year of high school. But in early November 2021, her health took an unexpected turn. “Grace got really sick,” her mom, Katherine, shared. “She developed a rash and then a fever. She got...
ANGOLA, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Record Show cancelled

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Record Show, which was scheduled to occur on June 12, has been cancelled, according to the show organizers. The cancellation stems from double-booking of the shows intended location; The Ramada Hotel in South Bend. Show organizer, Jeremy Bonfiglio that they were not informed...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Plans call for Mishawaka Inn to be converted into multi-family apartment building

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Inn off Lincoln Way East near Capital Avenue has a long history as a hotel. Those days now appear to be numbered. Plans filed with the city this week call for the hotel to be converted into a multi-family apartment building with 60 units. Those plans also call for the construction of a new building with up to 46 units on a part of the site that lies along the riverfront.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Food Bank of Northern Indiana distribution sites June 2022

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.ET *While supplies last. WHERE: World Harvest Church, 1610 S. Nappanee St., Elkhart IN 46516. *This distribution will serve 280 households and is sponsored by Lippert Components. Thursday, June 9, 2022 – Marshall County. 10 a.m. – Noon ET *While supplies last. WHERE:...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Trine, Parkview unveil plans for land at I-69 and Union Chapel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Trine University is in the process of expanding its College of Health Professions and a big key to that will be the construction of an academic building on Fort Wayne’s north side. Thursday morning, Trine announced it has partnered with Parkview Health as it prepares...
WNDU

Nitro Circus debuts new show in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Nitro Circus put on quite the show at Four Winds Field in South Bend on Thursday night. It was loud, energetic, and at times, kind of scary!. South Bend was the first stop of their new tour, Nitro Circus: Good, Bad & Rad presented by A SHOC. The show featured motocross, skateboarding, roller blading, wheelchair motocross—all going down their 50-foot Giganta Ramp.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Arnolt Building Demolition Awarded To Green

With all seven bids for the demolition of the former Arnolt Corp. building reviewed since the last Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety meeting, the lowest was accepted by the Board Friday. Warsaw Community Economic and Development Director Jeremy Skinner said city engineer Aaron Ott reviewed the bids and...
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Notre Dame makes changes to lyrics in fight song

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame is officially changing the chorus of its renowned fight song to include both “sons and daughters” as it observes the 50th anniversary of the decision by then-President Rev. Theodore M. Hesburgh, C.S.C., to admit undergraduate women to the university.
NOTRE DAME, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy