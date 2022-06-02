ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Geese, skuas, cranes and even foxes: avian flu takes growing toll on wildlife

By Stephen Moss
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hXCWm_0fxsT1fO00
One of the dead birds found by Peter Stronach at Loch Fleet nature reserve, near Dornoch, Scotland.

As he walked along the shoreline of a Highland loch on a fine May evening, ecologist and wildlife photographer Peter Stronach could hardly believe what he was seeing. The beach was littered with dead and dying birds: male eider ducks, several species of gulls, a gannet, a puffin and no fewer than 26 pink-footed geese, which should by now have been on the way back to their Icelandic breeding grounds.

In all, Stronach recorded 72 individual birds of 17 species at Loch Fleet national nature reserve on the east coast of Scotland on that one day, plus many more in the following days.

But these birds had not been killed by a passing predator; nor were they the hapless victims of a sudden storm at sea. The cause of these deaths was a highly infectious – and for birds, usually lethal – virus. Avian influenza H5N1 or, as it is more commonly known, bird flu, is back with a vengeance.

What really worries Stronach is the range of species he found. “Earlier this spring, we noticed that avian flu was restricted to the geese; but since then it has spread to other wildfowl, raptors and seabirds.”

In previous years, it mainly occurred in winter; now, he says, it is affecting the breeding populations of iconic coastal species such as the eider.

Elsewhere in Scotland earlier this month about 20 great skuas were found dead or dying on Fair Isle, with more reported from other breeding colonies on the Shetland Isles. This followed a serious outbreak of bird flu in 2021, when hundreds of skuas died.

For any species, these deaths are a serious setback, especially at the height of the breeding season. But for great skuas and pink-footed geese, this news is especially troubling. Scotland hosts 60% of the global breeding population of great skuas, and 90% of the world population of pink-footed geese overwinter in the UK. For these two species, both of which are on the amber list of birds of conservation concern, bird flu could pose a serious threat to their long-term future.

Bird flu is by no means confined to the UK. In December 2021, an outbreak in the Hula valley, in northern Israel, killed more than 5,000 cranes out of a wintering population of 30,000 birds. In what the Israeli government called “the deadliest wildlife disaster in the nation’s history”, workers wearing hazmat suits were photographed collecting the corpses. After the outbreak, farmers were instructed to slaughter hundreds of thousands of chickens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17zdDY_0fxsT1fO00
Workers in hazmat suits dispose of one of the 5,000 cranes killed in December’s bird flu outbreak in Hula valley, Israel. Photograph: Ariel Schalit/AP

In Canada, a deadly strain of bird flu has already ravaged the poultry industry, resulting in almost 2 million chickens being killed. Now it has transferred not only to wild birds but mammals too. While the disease is usually confined to waterbirds, this particular strain has attacked crows, jays, gulls, raptors and even young foxes.

The US is suffering what looks to become the worst ever outbreak of bird flu – which farmers are blaming on transmission from wild birds. More than 37 million chickens and turkeys have so far been culled, with more to come. If just one bird tests positive, the farmers must destroy the entire flock.

As one report noted: “In Wisconsin, lines of dump trucks have taken days to collect masses of bird carcasses and pile them in unused fields. Neighbours live with the stench of the decaying birds.” Even the bald eagle, America’s national bird, has been affected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ptaU6_0fxsT1fO00
Warning notices tell people not to feed the swans from Jennings Wharf in Windsor, England, after a bird flu outbreak in January. Photograph: Maureen McLean/Rex/Shutterstock

Could it also affect humans? The answer is, in very rare cases, yes – usually those, such as farmworkers, who have been in close and prolonged contact with infected domesticated birds. From 2003 to 2021, almost 500 people around the world died after catching the virus.

Clearly, bird flu is something we need to take seriously. But Stronach is concerned that the current monitoring and surveillance system is designed to protect commercial poultry firms, and is not really adequate for wild bird populations. “We need urgent research to find out what other species it is found in, and, crucially, the mechanisms by which it is spreading,” he says.

He is especially concerned that if dead birds are not collected after an outbreak, they may be scavenged by buzzards, red kites, gulls and skuas, thus spreading the disease even faster.

Anyone who finds a dead or dying wild bird, which they suspect might have the disease, should not touch the corpse; nor should they attempt to rescue it if it is still alive. In the UK, they should immediately report their findings to Defra’s helpline – 03459 335577.

age of extinction coverage here, and follow biodiversity reporters Phoebe Weston and Patrick Greenfield on Twitter for all the latest news and features

Comments / 3

Ann Sheloski
3d ago

ooooo nooooo 😢😢😢😢😢😢 I can't bring myself too finish reading the article 😭😭😭😭 there's has too be antibiotic if not get the sooo called scientists as they call themselves scientists too make antibiotics. those poor babies 😢😢😢

Reply
3
Sue Paca
3d ago

NEVER EVER agree to cull healthy birds, that is what they did to us in CA for Newcastle's that was smuggled in from Mexico and it did absolutely nothing to stop it except cause horrible devastating grief among the owners. Disgusting method.

Reply
3
Related
The Guardian

The man who killed a stranger with a single punch, and then turned his life around

Jacob Dunne loved getting into fights. Every weekend he and his friends would go into Nottingham city centre to start a ruck. One night in the summer of 2011, the 19-year-old threw a single punch. He immediately sensed it was different. There was no resistance, and the victim swayed back. “I knew something bad had happened as soon as I hit him,” he says today. Dunne didn’t hang around. Without a word to his friends, he fled the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Upworthy

This is the stunning vaquita, the rarest animal in the world. Only 10 of them exist.

The vaquita, also known as the Phocoena sinus, is a small porpoise that is native to the northern area of the Gulf of California. This divine sea creature can grow to be approximately 5 feet long and, when fully grown, weighs around 120 pounds. The animal has been on the endangered list for several years now, but concerns about its survival are growing. There were 600 vaquitas in 1997. The population dwindled to 30 in 2017, and today, there are only about 10 left. Environmentalists believe fishermen’s use of gill nets is the reason behind the vaquita's increasing endangerment, Kingdoms TV reports.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
a-z-animals.com

This Lion Was So Big It Hunted Bears

The European cave lion (Panthera spelaea), also known as the Eurasian cave lion and steppe lion was an ancient lion belonging to the extinct Panthera genus. This lion became extinct over 13,000 years ago during the Pleistocene period. When the lion skull fossil was first found, some scientists regarded the...
ANIMALS
TheConversationAU

One in three people are infected with _Toxoplasma_ parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

Toxoplasma gondii is probably the most successful parasite in the world today. This microscopic creature is capable of infecting any mammal or bird, and people across all continents are infected. Once infected, a person carries Toxoplasma for life. So far, we don’t have a drug that can eradicate the parasite from the body. And there is no vaccine approved for use in humans. Across the world, it’s estimated 30–50% of people are infected with Toxoplasma – and infections may be increasing in Australia. A survey of studies conducted at blood banks and pregnancy clinics across the country in the 1970s put...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Shockingly Flies Away With Someone’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota

Watch your pets people… These airborne predators do not discriminate between animal species, domesticated or wild. All they care about is their next meal. Sadly, our beloved pets, whether it be small dogs or cats, are generally insanely easy targets for them. The same way one of these flying dinosaurs will swoop down on a rabbits, prairie dogs, and even fish, eagles think nothing of digging their talons into Fluffy, the 2-pound rodent you keep in your purse (sorry, that’s […] The post Bald Eagle Shockingly Flies Away With Someone’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avian Flu#Avian Influenza#Wild Birds#Bird Flu#Wildlife Conservation#Highland Loch#Loch Fleet National#H5n1
heavenofanimals.com

Little Puppy Was Found Inside A Plastic Bag Lying On The Ground

A little puppy was discovered in an Irish neighborhood by a woman who was going by and chose not to ignore her whimpers coming from a garbage bag on the ground. The puppy, now known as “Bobby,” was just around 5 weeks old, when he should have been living with his mother. It becomes evident that it was placed there on purpose for him to die.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Massachusetts Hunter Stumbles Upon Gruesome Aftermath Of Coyote Attack… Buck Is Somehow Still Alive

Warning… this one is pretty graphic. Nature is a cruel beast, it often reminds us of that. It is beautiful, unexplainable… but cruel. Predators, the most violent of animals in nature are simply amazing. They constantly hunt to survive, and the things they do and how effective they are in their hunting methods is the envy of any hunter. It’s truly remarkable.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Pets
Outdoor Life

Fatal Bear Attack on Army Base Shows How Fast—and Unpredictable—Grizzlies Can Be

In a tragic event, a U.S. Army soldier was killed in a bear attack on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Tuesday when his party encountered the sow and its cubs near a den. Elmendorf-Richardson is located adjacent to the city of Anchorage, and the attack took place on-base, not far from the Anchorage landfill. According to an article by KTOO news, the soldiers were setting a land navigation course when they encountered the bear. Another soldier was injured during the attack.
dailyphew.com

Dog That Was Tied To A Rock And Thrown Into The River Has A New Opportunity

Bella is a loving German shepherd dog who had a traumatic experience in January of last year, when she nearly drowned in the River Trent at Long Lane, Farndon, United Kingdom, after her previous family abandoned her there. The terrified and helpless puppy was discovered tethered to a rock in the ocean. Bella fought for her life for several hours.
ANIMALS
heavenofanimals.com

Teens Find A Dog Stranded Alone In The Middle Of The Ocean

Something drew Bryn Crowell and her friends’ eye as they were kayaking off the coast of Florida. They decided to slow down and turn around to see what the unusual item in the water was. From a distance, Bryn and his buddies assumed it was a misplaced hat, but...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Great white shark stalking US coast ‘is one of biggest in the world’

One of the world’s biggest great white sharks, measuring over 12 foot, has been spotted prowling close to the United States coast.The gigantic creature, known as Ironbound, measures up at 12 foot 4 inches and is reported to weigh roughly 452kg (71 stone).The shark, named after West Ironbound Island near Lunenburg, was tagged in October 2019 in waters around Nova Scotia, Canada, and has travelled an estimated 13,000 miles since then.Ironbound’s tracker was fitted by the marine research group OCEARCH. It pings whenever the dorsal fin breaks water surface.In recent weeks, the great white shark has been located to the...
ANIMALS
Bridget Mulroy

Earthquakes Rock the United States

Earthquakes are putting the states to the test.(Chandler Cruttenden/Unsplash) A series of earthquakes have hit Texas, California, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, Puerto Rico, Hawai’i, and Alaska. The United States took a small hit today compared to the rest of the world – all within a single day.
dailyphew.com

People Are Crying Over This Video Of Monkeys Accidentally Killing A Robot Monkey And Then Mourning For It

When BBC show ‘Spy In The Wild’ infiltrated a robot monkey among a tribe of Langurs, the fake animal got accidentally ‘killed’. This allowed the hidden camera to capture the intimate details of how the monkeys mourn. The video filmed in Rajasthan, India, both shocked and upset the viewers, as the monkeys’ reaction to death is similar to grief experienced by humans.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

The Guardian

301K+
Followers
75K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy