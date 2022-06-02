ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garvin County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garvin, Stephens by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-02 01:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-02 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, Kay, Lincoln, Logan, Noble, Payne by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 23:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Alfalfa; Garfield; Grant; Kay; Lincoln; Logan; Noble; Payne FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Oklahoma, northern Oklahoma and northwest Oklahoma, including the following counties, in central Oklahoma, Lincoln, Logan and Payne. In northern Oklahoma, Garfield, Grant, Kay and Noble. In northwest Oklahoma, Alfalfa. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms are expected to move across northern into central Oklahoma late Sunday evening and overnight. Heavy rain associated with the storms may cause areas of flooding and flash flooding, especially in areas that saw heavy rain Sunday morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Craig, Creek, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 23:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Craig; Creek; Delaware; Mayes; Nowata; Osage; Ottawa; Pawnee; Rogers; Tulsa; Washington FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa and Washington OK. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms across Kansas will spread into northeast Oklahoma late this evening and through the overnight hours. Heavy rainfall associated with these storms may result in localized flash flooding, especially across areas that saw heavy rain earlier Sunday morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAIG COUNTY, OK

