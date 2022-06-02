Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garvin, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 23:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Craig; Creek; Delaware; Mayes; Nowata; Osage; Ottawa; Pawnee; Rogers; Tulsa; Washington FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa and Washington OK. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms across Kansas will spread into northeast Oklahoma late this evening and through the overnight hours. Heavy rainfall associated with these storms may result in localized flash flooding, especially across areas that saw heavy rain earlier Sunday morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
