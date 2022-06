In the wake of the school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, TBS’ “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” has turned its sights on the National Rifle Association (NRA). On Thursday’s episode, Bee tracked the development of the NRA over the years from its origins to the more familiar institution we know today. “Full Frontal” correspondent Amy Hoggart also headed to Houston for the NRA’s annual convention, which took place just four days after the tragic event and just 300 miles away from Uvalde.

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO