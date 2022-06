VISALIA – After serving Visalia Unified for 32 years, the district is hosting a retirement reception for interim superintendent Doug Cardoza next week. On June 7, Doug Cardoza’s retirement reception will begin at 3:30 p.m. and conclude at 5 p.m. in the VUSD boardroom at 5000 W. Cypress Ave. According to Kim Batty, the VUSD public information officer, the event is open to everyone who would like to attend. A short program will begin at 3:30 p.m. and an open house will follow.

VISALIA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO