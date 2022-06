A “tailored” online shopping experience makes smart use of consumer data to provide shoppers with a more personalized, customer-centric, friction-free shopping experience. Typically, that involves product recommendations matching consumer preferences to clothing size or color, product options that are easy to see and understand and a rewards program that’s easy to use. And 30% of consumers are willing to switch merchants to get that experience, according to “The Tailored Shopping Experience,” a PYMNTS and Elastic Path collaboration based on a survey of 2,094 U.S. consumers.

