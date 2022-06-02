LA controller releases online hub detailing extent of homelessness crisis

| Image courtesy of the Los Angeles Office of the Controller

Los Angeles Controller Ron Galperin launched an online platform Wednesday detailing the extent of the city’s homelessness crisis and how the city’s efforts to address it are progressing.

Galperin’s “Housing and Homelessness Hub” includes a map with data from the city and county’s most recent homeless count in 2020, a map of interim housing solutions and a map of permanent supportive housing developments built through Proposition HHH.

People can also see charts of government spending on the crisis, different years’ homeless count results, mortality for unhoused people, housing progress metrics and the impact that homelessness has on communities of color.

According to the 2020 count, Los Angeles County had more than 63,000 people experiencing homelessness, and more than 46,000 were unsheltered. The city had about 28,900 people who are unsheltered and a total of 41,300 experiencing homelessness. The results from the 2022 count are expected this summer.

California pledged nearly $8 billion over the next year on projects related to addressing homelessness, while the city of Los Angeles will spend about $1.16 billion.

People who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of becoming homeless can also find resources for food, rental protection, mental health and addiction treatment, domestic violence assistance and more on the platform.

“While local governments and the state of California are spending billions to address the homelessness crisis, it has remained frustratingly challenging to find accurate information about the problem, track the progress of solutions and provide resources to help people in need,” Galperin said. “My new homelessness and housing hub centralizes data from multiple government entities and agencies in one location, and links users to helpful services. People deserve resources that are easy to use and understand, and that promote greater transparency and accountability.”

The hub can be found at https://bit.ly/3MbllS2.